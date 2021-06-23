There are Givers and there are Takers. So what do you do when you come across an entire family of givers? You are grateful.
This week a dear friend of mine took a nasty fall. She will require months of physical therapy and is in pretty bad shape. I hate feeling helpless. When I missed a call from my friend I called her right back and she didn’t answer. I kept trying and finally, not being able to get away, I called to have EMS do a wellness check on her. I was told they took her by helicopter to Little Rock. I didn’t know what to do, then my phone rang and it was my friend. After I heard what happened to her, she asked me to call the daughter of my other friends who had been helping her around her house and have her go and check on her pets. This family have been true angels. While my friend is in Little Rock at the hospital this family has stepped in to help. The family is taking care of her animals, they have cleaned up her house the best that they could and a few days after her fall she asked me to help her find a home for her dog.
I called this family with an update on her prognosis. I had to tell them that the doctor suggested that she find another home for her dog. She’s just not going to be able to care for her like she has been and may not be home for some time. This family once again has stepped in and said that they would give her pet a good home. I’ve only been the go-between. I’m just in awe of the level of love I am witnessing this week. I am so humbled by this level of giving. They haven’t known each other very long at all but a friend needed them and they were there.
“Friendship isn’t a big thing – it’s a million little things,” Paulo Coelho.
This family has already done a bunch of little things that mean the world to my friend in the hospital. She will need a million more things in the months to come and I know that we will all be there for her. When you have friends like this you are never alone. Anything is possible when you have the right people supporting you when you need them. Her road to recovery will be long and hard but she will not be alone.
“To the world, you may be just one person, but to one person you may be the world,” Dr. Seuss.
Your kindness challenge for the week is something we should practice each and every day of the year and that is to be there when a friend needs you. That help can come in all different ways. I’ve only been able to answer the phone, make some calls, and try to sort some things out for her but if that’s all she needs from me right now then I’ll be there just like I know she would be there for me if I needed her and she has been.
I have been so fortunate to have some really good friends that have always been there for me. I hope that they feel the same way about me. Eleanor Roosevelt said it best when she said, “Many people will walk in and out of your life, but only true friends will leave footprints on your heart.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.