‘Motherhood is amazing. And then it is really hard. And then it is incredible. And then it is everything in between. So, hold onto the good, breathe through the bad, and welcome the wildest and most wonderful ride of your life.”
I hope Mother’s everywhere enjoyed their day. Being a Mother is just like this. It’s a lifetime roller coaster ride. Being a mother is one of the greatest things you’ll ever do and one of the hardest. Being a mother also prepares you to face anything life can throw at you, it gives you strength you never thought you had and teaches you to enjoy and rejoice in every little good thing that life sends your way.
This week I was the recipient of one of those good things that life can surprise you with. I had an errand to run in Conway and while I was there I ran through a drive thru at a restaurant that I love to visit when I’m there. My lunch was handed to me and when I went to hand her my payment she said, “No charge. The gentleman in front of you paid if forward for you.”
I was so surprised, I’ve only had this happen to me once before and I’m not real comfortable being the recipient of this kind of kindness. Don’t get me wrong I was very appreciative but I love giving and when someone, especially someone I don’t know, gives to me, well just, Wow! It seems the gentleman paid for several of us so the best I could do was leave a generous tip. This was certainly unexpected as was another kindness that was shown to Sean and I these last few months from good friends who know that times have been a little tough for us. The abundance of kindness we have received has helped more than I can even put into words.
“It takes each of us to make a difference for all of us,” Jackie Mutcheson.
You will never know how much a simple act of kindness can mean to someone until you are the recipient of kindness yourself. When you pay if forward it’s about caring and sharing with others. It’s about showing compassion, kindness certainly and generosity. It’s about sacrifice and love. You get what you give so be sure to give and give often. Your kindness challenge for the week is to pay it forward for someone else. It doesn’t have to be a huge amount, just what you can. There is such satisfaction knowing that you can bring joy to someone you don’t even know. There is no such thing as giving and not receiving. There is nothing wrong with being happy with yourself and your actions.
Lead by example, if you want to see more kindness in the world then let it begin with you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.