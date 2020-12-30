‘We will open the book. Its pages are blank. We are going to put words on them ourselves. The book is called Opportunity and its first chapter is New Year’s Day,” Edith Lovejoy Pierce.
This is my last column for 2020. Next week I will begin a new year of columns. As I reflect on this past year, this past week, I realize that this quote on opportunity really hit home with me. I really haven’t had a lot of opportunities to listen to others’ stories about giving and kindness.
I personally haven’t been around a lot of people. We had a few family members visit for Christmas but I’ve been off work, and even when I’m not, this year our social calendar has been very limited. I miss my “social life.” I miss getting together with friends and family. I miss hearing everyone’s stories. Sure I check social media daily but it’s very sad and sometimes depressing. So many stories I hear involve others asking for prayers, positive thoughts, and words of encouragement. We have lost loved ones. We have suffered illnesses. We have been lonely, sad, and depressed. Many of us have been alone through all this and any visits or acts of kindness are appreciated so much more. I think one major thing that I have learned through all this is that I will never take the little things in life for granted ever again.
Each day is a new page in the story of our lives. Each day there is kindness that can be shown and this year has taught me new ways that this can be achieved within the confines of my home and my limited social life.
Texting or typing simple words, “Prayers being sent.” is an act of kindness. Each time we take a few moments to offer a prayer, to think about someone in need, to send positive thoughts and energy to someone is a powerful act of kindness. We are giving a few moments of our time simply because someone asked.
We all have gotten through this year the best that we can. “Do the best you can until you know better. Then when you know better, do better.” Maya Angelou. Your kindness challenge for this last week of 2020 is to reflect on those acts of kindness that you have shown this year, then plan to take it to the next level in 2021. It has been a difficult year for everyone I know. Just because the calendar says it’s a new year doesn’t mean that our worries and concerns are over. What it does mean is that we have a new way of doing things, or looking at life. I’m actually in the habit of color coordinating my face mask with my outfit (thanks to some wonderfully talented friends who make them). I still forget to grab it sometimes when I get out of the car but it certainly is a part of our new norm. I always have a bottle of hand sanitizer in my purse, my car, my office, just everywhere! I’ve learned to keep my distance though it breaks my heart not to be able to hug someone. That part I really hate, my arms actually ache for wanting to hug friends when I see them.
It is a new day, a new year. It’s time to say goodbye to 2020 and hello to 2021. The Hawaiians have a word, Aloha. It means hello and goodbye. It may be a new year but our day to day life is the same. We do things a little differently, we have a greater understanding and appreciation for the “little things” in life and we really have learned so much about ourselves and others. Christopher Robin from the children’s story, Winnie the Pooh said, “You are braver than you believe and stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think.” We’ve got this, a new chapter starts every day.
In 2021 enjoy getting outside, enjoy music, make time to safely visit family and friends in the new year, read a good book, laugh, never give up hope and embrace what we do have. The new year provides us with twelve new chapters to write and 365 chances to make them memorable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.