It’s the day before Valentine’s day, a day where love abounds, that I write this column, and this week I had the opportunity to see how giving, kindness, and love makes the world a better place.
Years ago when my husband and I ran the Greater Good Café a beautiful thing happened between complete strangers. Our café was at the back of the Farmers Market where we had only a few tables, mix-matched chairs and I only served one thing a day. No menu to choose from, with the exception of a few different desserts. It was an eat what you need, pay what you can deal and we soon became a gathering place for many of our local residents. Our tables were often all occupied when someone would come in and instead of waiting for a seat if there was an available seat at a table with someone else strangers would just sit with each other.
What happened next was almost magical. At the end of the meal, they were no longer strangers. This was incredible! I would never even think about doing that at any other restaurant. I’m not really sure why this happened but it worked and everyone was happy. Maybe what we were really serving up was similar to this recipe by an unknown author, “A pinch of patience... a dash of kindness.. a spoonful of laughter...and a heap of love.” Whatever happened, whatever the cause of this phenomenon was I counted it as one of life’s greatest blessings and I was fortunate enough to see it happen every day. Now it’s years later and it happened again!
This week I was able to bring together two very different groups at a fundraising event. Each group brought their circle of friends and associates and the volunteers and the guests all intermingled under the same roof for a dual purpose. Strangers meeting and working together for a cause.
It was truly inspiring to see what transpired throughout the event. I had several people come up to me on and off and say that they had lived in this community for years and never met some of the people there. They just traveled in different circles. If a chair was free at a table an invitation was issued for someone else to join them. Strangers meeting strangers. The tables were filled, fellowship abounded and two worthy causes benefited from everyone’s hard work and giving hearts.
“There is something so powerful about the kindness that comes from a person you have never met. Someone who knows nothing about you, about your struggles or your pain. It is that unexpected kindness from a stranger that gives you hope for humanity,” Unknown.
Your kindness challenge for the week is to do something that makes a complete stranger smile. Open a door for them, give them a compliment, let them go ahead of you in line, you get the picture.
“Strangers are just friends waiting to happen,” Rod McKuen.
I was so happy this week. This event just solidified my belief that giving and kindness are what make a strong community. And out of that strong community comes an abundance of love for one another. Valentine’s day is about showing and telling those closest to you how much you love them. So I hope you celebrated with your loved ones and that every day is full of love even with a stranger.
