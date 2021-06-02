I write this column on the eve of Memorial Day. Memorial Day is a day meant for honoring and mourning the military personnel who have died in the performance of their military duties while serving in the armed forces.
One of my favorite quotes about Memorial day is “Home of the free, because of the brave,” Unknown. Think hard about this quote tomorrow when you are with family and friends. Remember those who fought and did not live to see another day. Remember their family and friends who still grieve over the loss of their loved one.
Bravery is defined as courageous behavior or character. The men and women who serve in the armed forces have and exhibit this type of behavior every day that they put on that uniform. Bravery is also a characteristic of those they left behind. Learning to accept what you cannot control and making yourself put one foot in front of the other is difficult no matter how or why you’ve lost someone you love.
Tomorrow my thoughts and prayers will be for those we lost and those that were left behind.
This week Sean and I will be with a good friend of ours as she lays her mother to rest. Loss and grief for me are best described with this quote from Elisabeth Kubler-Ross, “The reality is that you will grieve forever. You will not ‘get over’ the loss of a loved one: you will learn to live with it. You will heal and you will rebuild yourself around the loss you have suffered. You will be whole again but you will never be the same. Nor should you be the same nor would you want to.”
The one you lost will be with you forever. They were a part of you, and they will never leave you. You will go on, you will put one foot in front of the other. Live each day as if it were your last.
“We don’t know what tomorrow will bring. So don’t stay mad for too long. Learn to forgive and love with all your heart. Don’t worry about people who don’t like you. Enjoy the ones who love you,” Unknown.
For the last week in a seven-week series of life lessons your lesson this week is, don’t worry about what others think of you, this worry will never make you happy. Life is too short to not be happy each and every day. Find joy in each day.
Tomorrow and later this week I will find joy in knowing that those who fought and died for my freedom are not forgotten. I will find joy in the memories I have shared with loved ones that are no longer with me. I will find joy in the day and look forward to tomorrow because I have known love. Love for my country, love for friends and family.
“Patriotism is a love of country. But you can’t love your country without loving your countrymen and countrywomen. We don’t always have to agree, but we must empower each other, we must find the common ground, we must build bridges across our differences to pursue the common good,” Cory Booker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.