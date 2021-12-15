It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. I’ve already attended several holiday events, a tree lighting, the downtown Clinton holiday lighting, a Christmas parade, Christmas pageants, a stage play, Christmas parties, did some shopping, wrapped a few presents, addressed a few cards, and I am working on the rest of my list of holiday things to do.
How will I get everything done while still working (I’ve still got to make a living), and while taking care of the normal day-to-day things, and stay sane?!!!! Do you feel this too?
With all the preparation we put into that one day a year it’s no wonder January seems to be such a letdown. Oh, but it is so worth it! I truly love Christmas because it’s a holiday of giving. One of the main reasons we have this custom of giving and receiving presents at Christmas is to remind us of the presents that were given to Jesus by the Wise men. Of course, the main gift was himself but the idea began here and evolved into the giver of gifts, Santa Claus.
No matter what your beliefs are Christmas is a time for giving. Charities rely on our giving hearts heavily during this time of year so that they can provide for those less fortunate. No gift is too small or insignificant.
“There is no act too small, no gesture too little, no dream too tiny to make an impact,” Unknown.
Gift-giving is a way to reconfirm or establish a connection, to show an appreciation to others thanking them for their love, and friendship. Your kindness challenge for the week is to add one more person or one charity to your list. The gift doesn’t have to be grand, or costly, just give with the true meaning behind Christmas, which is love.
“Giving is not just about making a donation. It’s about making a difference,” Kathy Calvin.
You never know what your simple act of kindness will do for someone, not just on Christmas, but every day of the year. May your days be merry and bright. And may all your gifts bring others delight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.