So some weeks are harder than others. Some days it’s hard to find a reason to smile then something wonderful happens and the world is bearable again. I’m sure you all have felt that way from time to time. Please keep looking for the ray of sunshine in even the darkest of days. I found my ray of sunshine in the love of someone I just met. Her kind words and the idea she shared on how to spread that love was just what I was needing on a very sad, emotional day for me. First, she showered me with kindness through her words then she shared her idea on how we can all show love even to a complete stranger. I won’t keep you in suspense any longer ... so wave! Yes, that’s right, just wave.
So here is the idea, many years ago I had a German exchange student living with me and she was so impressed with how friendly people in Arkansas are. Every time we went somewhere someone, somewhere would wave at us. She commented that it was like being in a parade every day. She would get so excited when we would drive anywhere because she had the opportunity to wave to complete strangers and guess what? They would wave back! Such a simple gesture. Just like smiling. I have days that I just don’t even want to smile but then someone will smile at me and it’s contagious. Waving is the same way. My student and I would make a game of it. We would try and guess what kind of a wave the next person we saw would do. Will it be a full hand wave, a quick flick of the wrist wave, a finger lift, and a head nod type of wave, gosh just so many options. Watch sometime, it’s entertaining to see how people react. Some people won’t wave back. That’s okay, do it anyway. “Love is seeking the good and being the good.” Erica Gores.
Your kindness challenge for the week, in fact for always, is to spread love and joy one wave, one smile at a time. No words are needed. A wave, a smile is just a simple act of love. It’s an act of acknowledgment that means I noticed you, you are worthy, you deserve love and happiness. That’s what we all want, that is what we all seek, and if a friendly wave or a smile gives just one person that smile, for that brief moment of time, it just might mean more to them than you realize. I needed that reminder. I needed that kindness at the end of a trying week. My heart still has sadness, disappointment from things that happened but I also have hope and a determination to make this a better week, one smile, one wave at a time. Joseph Campbell once said, “Find a place inside where there’s joy, and the joy will burn out the pain.” I’ll burn out the pain this week one wave, one smile at a time, will you join me?
“Sometimes the loudest cries for help are silent,” Unknown.
You never know when you might be the answer to that cry for help. Then of course it can go an entirely different way, “I love waving at random people. Because you know for the rest of the day they’re trying to figure out who I was.” Unknown. I hope that just made you smile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.