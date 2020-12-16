He’s making a list, checking it twice. I always feel like one of Santa’s elves when I have my bed covered with wrapping paper, tape, and ribbon. Giving gifts brings me so much joy. I think about Christmas all year long and try my best to find just the right gift for each person on my good list, just like Santa. Seeing the Christmas lights go up, decorating the house, baking, and planning the Christmas meal are just the things we do to prepare for this special time of year.
Each Christmas is different. Sure, we repeat some of the traditions but there is always something just a little different with each holiday that we celebrate. This year many of us feel a heavy cloud of snow over us. This pandemic has been hanging around and isn’t something that will soon be gone by any means. But even with a little snow cloud, there is hope, there is joy and there is faith that things will get better.
It is still the Season of Giving. I feel and see the spirit of Christmas everywhere I go. The true spirit of Christmas is believing that wishes can come true. It’s finding joy in everything you do. It’s giving joyfully and gladly and not just because it’s Christmas but because you want to. It’s believing in the power of love. I believe in all of this and I believe in Santa.
Santa Claus, also known as Father Christmas or Saint Nicholas, is the patron Saint of Christmas who brought gifts to well-behaved children on Christmas Eve. Growing up Catholic I also thought it was rather fitting that not only did Santa bring gifts to children but the three wise men brought gifts to the baby Jesus. So to a child, it’s simple, we give gifts at Christmas, everyone is doing it, right?
Now comes the harder question, what to give? Oren Arnold has a suggestion, “Christmas gift suggestions: to your enemy, give forgiveness. To an opponent, tolerance. To a friend, your heart. To a customer, service. To all, charity. To every child, a good example. To yourself, respect.” There, that’s not so hard and you don’t have to wrap any of these suggestions.
Your kindness challenge for the week is to choose one or more of these suggestions from Mr. Arnold and do them. I love giving gifts. I love the look on someone’s face when they open that gift that you so painstakingly picked out for them, wrapped with love and given with kindness in your heart. I love the mess of the wrapping paper thrown around the room and the satisfaction of seeing an appreciation for the gift that was given from the intended recipient. Just think about the gifts that Mr. Arnold suggested. If we did one or more of these each day then every day could feel just like Christmas. After all, it’s the most wonderful time of the year!
“Peace on earth will come to stay when we live Christmas every day,” Helen Steiner Rice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.