‘Only in the darkness can you see the stars.” – Martin Luther King Jr.
The days turn to weeks, weeks turn to months and time goes on. I’m sure we all have had those days when we can’t see the stars. The darkness threatens to take over. The challenge to see the stars is what motivates us to look. We need to keep moving forward and look for those stars. Samuel Johnson once said, “The natural flights of the human mind are not from pleasure to pleasure, but from hope to hope.”
As I visit with my granddaughter about her upcoming graduation I see hope, I can see the stars in her eyes. We are sad for the things that our children, our grandchildren are missing. They are not just missing friends but so many opportunities and we feel for them but we also need to see that these children are learning to think differently. They are learning to accept and make the most of a new normal. We all need to keep moving forward with them. Children are our future and the experiences that they are going through today is helping to shape who they will be tomorrow. I actually think they are handling things better than those of us who have been so set in our ways for so long that it’s very hard to accept all these new changes.
“We must accept finite disappointment, but never lose infinite hope.” – Martin Luther King Jr.
I have hope for our children, for our future. I’m not sure what the future holds but I will hold onto that hope, I will watch her, with our small group of loved ones, walk across that stage. I will see her receive her diploma and I will know that she will carry on that hope and lead us in the future. I will learn by her example to not let disappointments overshadow our successes. I will hug her and congratulate her on this success, this milestone in her life and will be there to support her as she reaches for her dreams.
“The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.” – Eleanor Roosevelt
Congratulations to all our graduates, and to all the families who offered their support and love along the way. I hope your dreams take you to where you most want to be, doing what you most want to do. I hope your dreams exceed your expectations and bring you endless love and joy.
Special days, big moments need not be cloaked in darkness. We need to see the stars and know that our future is bright. Your kindness challenge for the week is to seek out that star in your life, that person who has been a shining star through this time and thank them. Humans are social beings, we all need someone, we all have someone we lean on, someone we turn to in times of trouble, stress and worry. Who is your shining star? Don’t lose hope, don’t lose your dreams, don’t stop smiling and don’t stop being thankful and kind.
