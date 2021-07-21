The best thing about memories is making them. And making them is just what I did last week. I took a dear friend of mine on a trip. We desperately needed some “girl time” so we gassed up Scarlet (yes I named my car) and headed north for what we were hoping would be a grand adventure, we were not disappointed. We did a little shopping, ate at some amazing restaurants, shared stories and plenty of laughter, some seriousness but the craziest thing we did was taking a ride in this car that went into the water. They call it an Amphicar. You have got to do this! I thought for sure we would be the first ones to sink to the bottom of the lake, thankfully we didn’t but I kept expecting it to happen. What a “weird” experience! Yet it was so much fun!!!! Our Captain said anyone can drive a car into the lake but can they drive one out of the lake? Wow, we did! We sure got a kick out of waving at everyone who saw us go past. Our Captain was just awesome and of course, we took lots of pictures of our grand adventure and talked about it to anyone who would listen for days after our return. I sure hope we will have the opportunity to make many more memories together.
“The best gifts in the world are not in the material objects one can buy from the store, but in the memories, we make with the people we love,” Unknown.
Later in the week, my brother posted some photos of our Aunt Betty from years ago. He had old black and white photos of her when she was a US Army WAC (Women’s Army Corps). She was so young, so happy and so pretty. I’d never seen these photos and they are such a treasure. I love looking at old photos. The people change but the moment never does. When I’m looking through photos I can’t help but wish I could go back in time. Not to change anything but just to relive a moment or two.
Since time travel isn’t on the list of “to do’s” for this week let’s focus instead on preserving those memories. Your kindness challenge this week is to go through some of your old photos with a loved one. Reminisce, and share the stories that go with those photos. Some of your photos could bring tears of sadness when you remember someone who is no longer with you but can also bring you tears of joy. At the end of this walk down memory lane, I hope you sit back and smile. Cherish those memories, each and every one of them, and share them with the next generation. Your story is meant to be shared.
“Memories are timeless treasures of the heart,” Unknown.
Time doesn’t stand still, “Time is like a river. You cannot touch the same water twice, because the flow that has passed will never pass again. Enjoy every moment in life,” Unknown, and share those moments with those you love.
