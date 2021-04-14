“Every child is an artist the problem is staying an artist when you grow up.” – Unknown
Recently I started a program at my place of employment where I’ve asked art teachers, preschool teachers, parents, and grandparents to share their children’s artwork with me. I take the artwork and display it at the Visitor Center in Fairfield Bay. I’ve always loved all forms of art, especially the talents of young children. Beauty and Art are in the eyes of the beholder and it doesn’t matter the age of the artist.
During my first year of teaching, I asked my 4 and 5-year-old students to color an apple. I was using the apples for a bulletin board I was doing for Open House. One of my students colored his apple black, another child colored their apple orange. Each apple was as different and special as each student. The bulletin board was so pretty and full of color and I was so proud of my students. Then the Director of the school walked in, and to make a long story short, she reprimanded me and told me that apples are not black or orange and wanted me to take down every apple that wasn’t the right color, meaning red, yellow, or green. Well, I wouldn’t do it. The Open House was a huge success and every student was proud of their apple and the other work that we shared with their parents.
Pablo Picasso said it best when he said, “Learn the rules like a pro, so you can break them like an artist.”
Art is an expression of how we feel, what we see, art speaks to us when we can’t find the words to express ourselves. Art has the power to educate, inspire and motive us.
“Don’t worry about how you ‘should’ draw it, Just draw it the way you see it,” Tim Burton.
To this day I don’t regret that I didn’t take down those apples, in fact, it has inspired me to support and show off the talents of artists of all ages whenever I can. I am currently working on a mural project in the Bay. I have artists from a variety of backgrounds and ages that will be painting their works of art on cement walls and fences. I’m so excited to be a part of this project and I’m in awe of the talents of so many local people. I personally can’t draw stick men but I do appreciate talent when I see it. I am very proud of both of these projects and my kindness challenge for you this week is for you to show support to an artist you know by sending them a note telling them how their art makes you feel. Or purchase a work of art and share with them why you choose their work. Or visit an art museum and share your experience with others. I love art, I love music but I don’t have the talent to do either one of these but it never hurts to show someone that does that you appreciate what they do.
“Every artist was first an amateur,” Ralph Waldo Emerson.
So as a last thought for the week I will continue to display my grandchildren’s art on the refrigerator or frame it and put it on my wall. I will value the lesson I learned about art and beauty from that black apple and I will always find joy in colors. (The apple incident lead me to a new career path, I became a Director of my own school two weeks later where every student was allowed to express themselves in any color they chose to.)
