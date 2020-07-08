‘Being rude is easy. It does not take any effort and is a sign of weakness and insecurity. Kindness shows great self-discipline and strong self esteem. Being kind is not always easy when dealing with rude people. Kindness is a sign of a person who has done a lot of personal work and has come to a great self-understanding and wisdom. Choose to be kind over being right and you’ll be right every time because kindness is a sign of strength,” Unknown.
Even in a disagreement it will take great self-control to disagree while being kind and not insisting that you are right and the other person is wrong. You may have to bite your tongue a few times, growl under your breath but in the end in order to be true to yourself and stay strong and kind the end result will be worth any extra effort you may have to exert. I would much rather walk away from rudeness, people that are unkind then to lower my standards of being the best and kindest person I can be. Every day there is an opportunity to be kind even when that kindness is not extended back to you.
I had a nun tell me once that in order to make it to heaven one day I needed to remember that every kindness I show, every good deed that I do earns me one step closer to heaven. However, every unkindness, every bad thing that I did would earn me two steps back. As I child I was concerned that, at times, when I misbehaved or did something unkind that I would be taking too many steps backwards and I had better try harder and keep moving up the steps. I’m sure my mentor never realized how powerful her remarks were to me and how to this day I think about how many steps I’ve made forward and how many backward steps I may have taken. I find that with age it became easier and easier to choose to be kind, to do good. I’ve learned to focus more on others instead of myself and find just as much pleasure in helping others as in helping myself.
Our society is struggling with so many issues right now and learning what our new normal will be for us individually as well as for our families, at work etc. Your kindness challenge for the week is to think about your new normal and be sure to add new ways to show kindness. Too often it’s easy to underestimate the power of a kind word, a smile, an honest compliment, a touch, a small act of caring – all have the potential to truly impact someones life. Thank you to Sister Ana Marie for your powerful words and guidance about kindness. I try daily to take one step forward, will you join me?
“Kindness in words creates confidence, kindness is thinking creates profoundness, kindness in giving creates love,” Lao Tzu.
