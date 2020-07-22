Van Buren, AR (72956)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 87F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 72F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.