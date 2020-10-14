“If you have to choose between being kind and being right, choose being kind and you will always be right.” – Unknown
Simple statement but so true!
As election time draws near it would seem that some of the “ugly” comes out in some people. I had someone tell me the other day that they wouldn’t want my job for any amount of money. When I asked them what they meant by that statement they said, “How do you put up with the way some people act? Some people are just so mean.”
I wasn’t sure what she was referring to exactly but anytime that you work with people you have to know that you can’t please everyone. Abraham Lincoln said it best when he said, “You can please some of the people some of the time, all of the people some of the time, some of the people all of the time, but you can never please all of the people all of the time.” Now that’s a mouthful but more importantly something to take to heart. Sure I’d love to please everyone all of the time but have accepted this will never happen. I went on to explain this very idea to her and added that the best way to deal with the naysayers, the negative people that I come in contact with on occasion is just to pray for them. I try to turn every negative into a positive and use reason instead of emotion to solve problems. It’s the polite thing to hear someone out, acknowledge their opinion and if it differs from my own make the best decision that I can for myself and for those that I am responsible for and move on. Unkind words or actions are never the answer!
I found out later that they had a falling out with a friend over political views and had just come by my office to pick up something so she just made the comment out of her own frustration with dealing with people that see things differently than her. She went on and complimented me before she left saying that she loves how I always seem to be smiling when she sees me and she just couldn’t understand how I do it. Well I’ll let you in on a little secret, I don’t smile all the time. I get angry, I cry, I worry but I made a promise to myself that I would let all that negativism go at the end of each day and look forward to starting the next day with a clean slate and a positive attitude. There was a time that the only way I could make this happen at the end of the day was to write down my frustrations, get it off my chest and file it in a drawer next to my bed. Then I’d say my prayers, ask for forgiveness for any wrong thoughts our deeds that I had done during the day and give thanks for the many good things I had that day. I love people, I love making others happy, I love being kind and giving. I went to bed telling myself that tomorrow is a new day, a new opportunity to give and to be kind.
I have another friend who is struggling to stay positive while she is being bullied and micromanaged at her job that she has been doing for sometime now and doing really well. The people she works with love her but she has a new boss and there is some tension there, possibly jealousy which can be a real evil emotion that hurts a lot of people. I hope it helped to talk to her and encourage her to find the positives in each day and work towards a better tomorrow. Your kindness challenge is to write down a frustration of yours. Review and think about what you’ve written and discover a way to turn that into a positive. For instance, my friend is angry with me over my political views. Rethink this and say, my friend and I don’t agree on political issues but at least they care enough about what is happening in our community, our country to voice their opinion and that’s certainly better then not caring, (not voting) at all. If you value that friendship then know that politics is not a subject that you can discuss with them and find other things that you can enjoy sharing with them.
“Knowing when to walk away is wisdom. Being able to is courage. Walking away, with your head held high is dignity.”
Pick your battles, but always pick kindness.
