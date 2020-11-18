“People may not remember exactly what you did, or what you said, but they will always remember how you made them feel.” – Unknown.
This statement can be taken two ways; one way is that when you make someone feel good it leaves a lasting impression on them but it can also refer to times when you make someone feel bad or you hurt their feelings. This too can leave a lasting impression that’s not so positive.
It doesn’t matter what your age is there will always be bullies out there. People who intentionally seek to hurt someone are bullies. If you have ever bullied someone, shame on you because it will never make you look good. You will always be the one that looks bad and what exactly did you accomplish with your hurtful words and actions? I really can’t think of anyone who has not been on the receiving end of a bullies words or actions. This is so sad for me because there is no sense in this. When this happens to someone who is older it makes bullying even worse in some ways because they are old enough to know better and probably have been bullied themselves so why do it?
If you are on the receiving end of a bullies actions remember,
“People who repeatedly attack your confidence and self-esteem are quite aware of your potential, even if you are not.” Wayne Gerard Trotman
So don’t let them win. “Whoever is trying to bring you down is already below you,” Unknown.
The best advice is to ignore them. Don’t fuel the fire they are trying to start in you. People who talk behind your back, that’s just where they belong, behind you and not worth a second thought. You have to stay strong and self-confident. You are so much better than that. Stand up for yourself. No one else can stand up for you like you can. Being bullied is NEVER okay, standing up for yourself is always okay.
Your kindness challenge for this week is to learn to love yourself enough so that when someone in your life treats you badly, you can stand up to them and have the strength to let them go. It’s okay to say no to anyone who is not willing to treat you with kindness and respect. Have the courage to walk away from them and search for something good that you learned from your experience. Be careful to not place blame, there are always two sides to a story and thinking differently is unjustly blaming the other party. It takes two to make any type of relationship, toxic or not. It’s best to remove yourself from those toxic relationships and keep your self-esteem and self-worth in tact.
A good friend of mine has been on the receiving end of a bully for sometime now and it’s terrible to feel helpless in helping them to overcome the hurt of the unkindness that has been shown them. My friend needs time to heal and all I can offer is support and lots of prayers during this difficult time. Chris Coffer once said, “When people hurt you over and over, think of them like sandpaper. They may scratch and hurt you a bit, but in the end you end up polished (like a pearl) and they end up useless.”
