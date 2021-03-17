“Like branches of a tree, our lives may grow in different directions yet our roots remain as one.” – Unknown.
It’s been a busy week but not too busy to enjoy the company of loved ones. I certainly enjoyed the time I spent with my grandchildren and my daughter this week. As we age the time that we get to spend with our children and grandchildren becomes even more precious because once they grow up they get busy with their own lives and those times can become few and even far between. With many families already enjoying spring break and some looking forward to the break, it seemed the perfect time to recognize the bond that will always remain. That bond is not just about being a blood relative but I would be remiss if I didn’t include those family members that do not share the same DNA.
The root of a relationship is love. Over the years I’ve used phrases like my market family, my church family, my work family to describe those individuals that are like family to me. Time spent making memories with them is just as important and fulfilling as time spent with our blood relatives. When you bring them all together at once let me tell you, the good times are gonna roll! I smiled so much this week that my face hurt and this is always a good thing. I’m also very tired today so am enjoying a lazy Sunday of reflection.
In my line of work I get to see families every week enjoying each others company and making memories. Most of them are on vacation, and weekend get a way’s but every day can be an opportunity to make wonderful memories with your loved ones.
I have a good friend that I try to do something with every week. Sometimes it’s just eating junk food and watching Hallmark or a trip to Conway to shop. Whatever we do together is a memory that I can reflect upon and enjoy for years to come.
The important thing here is to make time for each other regardless of how busy or how many different directions our lives take.
“Sometimes you will never know the true value of a moment until it becomes a memory,” Unknown.
This is so very important. It’s scary to think that one day we will have to do without a family member or close friend. That one day they will not be there, that you won’t be sharing more memories with them. None of us are going to be here forever so your kindness challenge for the week is to spend time with someone you love. It doesn’t have to be spring break to do it. Make plans for a day visit or trip or live it up and plan that vacation. Don’t wait for tomorrow, because tomorrow may never come, live for today. Make those memories and rejoice in them. Our love is strong and deep, leaving memories that we can treasure and keep.
