Independence Day is almost here?! I’ve had several friends ask if we could have a do over for this year. Do you agree? And where exactly did the time go? Crazy, scary, unpredictable, lonely, sad, confusing, just a few adjectives I could think of off the top of my head. Now it’s time to celebrate our Independence, gather with friends and family, enjoy an outdoor meal, hang out at the lake maybe and watch the fireworks but it will be so different this year. We are encouraged to wear a mask, social distance and there can be no joyful hugging when we see friends we haven’t seen in a while. I have so many conflicting emotions and have for so long that I worry that we will never see life again as we knew it to be. It’s just too easy to fall into a gloom and doom attitude and then something happens that puts a ray of sunshine into the day. My granddaughter bought me a Disney movie that I had been wanting for awhile and asked if we could watch it together and eat junk food. How did she know that’s just what I needed to get me out of my funk?
“Rewinding time is not possible, but do-overs are, sometimes we get another change to do something right the second time that we got wrong the first time,” Unknown.
So let’s start this column again... Independence day is almost here, a time to celebrate this wonderful country we live in.
“The essence of America – that which really unites us – is not ethnicity, or nationality or religion – it is an idea – and what an idea it is: that you can come from humble circumstances and do great things,” Condoleezzza Rice.
We can and should do great things every day. No matter what’s happening in our world, in our day to day life, we need to take time each day to remember the great.
So far this year I have spent more time at home with my immediate family. We have shared meals together, spent quality time enjoying each others company doing things we enjoy doing together and sharing long conversations. I’ve cleaned and organized so much and feel so accomplished! My patio garden is doing well and I’m looking forward to making salsa soon. I’ve learned how to work efficiently from home while exercising that part of my brain that helps me to think outside the box in order to get things done. I’ve tried many new recipes, had long phone conversations with friends and family and have learned the very handy skill of matching my face mask to my outfit. I can’t say I didn’t enjoy the days that I worked in my nightgown and stayed up really late watching television knowing there wasn’t a time clock to punch the next day. I’ve learned to manage my time more efficiently so that there is still time for the little joys in life like taking a walk each day and reading a good book. My appreciation for each new day has changed and while “Negative Nancy” may rear her ugly head now and again “Positive Patty” is a force to be reckoned with.
Your kindness challenge for the week is to tell “Negative Nancy” that she needs to take a chill pill and let “Positive Patty’s” voice be heard loud and clear.
A friend posted this on Facebook, “Talking about our problems is our greatest addiction. Break the habit. Talk about your joys.”
To honor a very special lady, Cindy Wellenberger, I choose to Live Life Joyfully, will you join us?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.