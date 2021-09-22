One wedding and a birthday. Birthdays are a celebration of your birth, the joy of life, and unconditional love. Weddings are a celebration of love, a commitment of two people who have chosen to trust and share their day to day lives with one another.
Three years ago I began doing weddings after my term as a Justice of the Peace ended. I’m close to performing 100 weddings. With each wedding, I see hope in the eyes of the couple as they take their vows and say their I do’s. I’ve performed some weddings in some crazy places, some have been done with the wedding party in costumes, some have been traditional with all the attendants, flowers, reception to ones done just with the bride and groom. I have married people in a doughnut shop, a cave, by a waterfall, I was in costume once and standing next to their grandmother’s death bed. What gives me hope is the love I see between the two people making that marriage commitment. I see it in the eyes of the people who witness this commitment they make to love and honor each other until death do they part. I jokingly tell the groom that the key to a successful marriage is to learn these two words, ‘Yes dear.’ But the truth is there is no foolproof key to a successful marriage.
“A perfect marriage is just two imperfect people who refuse to give up on each other,” Kate Stewart.
I also remind them that I don’t give refunds and leave with a prayer in my heart that they will have many happy years together making memories that will last them their lifetime. This gives me hope.
When a child is born the complete joy and unconditional love that happens is indescribable. The hope for that child and their future is all-consuming and with each year that passes an opportunity to celebrate that hope, love, and joy. How many years you get to celebrate are out of our control but
“Life is too short to be lived counting the years. Just enjoy the ride and make awesome memories,” Unknown.
A priest once told me that there are four things to a successful relationship. It doesn’t matter what relationship we are talking about, whether it’s with your child, your spouse, a family member, friend, boss, or co-worker. Every relationship needs to have these four things. One you need to have fun. Smile, laugh together, have fun every day. You need to have freedom. You need to have the freedom to be who you are, the good the bad, and the ugly. Trying to change someone doesn’t work so just stop and love them for who they are. You need to have warmth. Warmth means you need love, kindness in a relationship. You need to show that love and kindness every day regardless of how that day is going. You need communication. Being able to communicate effectively is perhaps one of the most important life skills you can master. It’s not easy and needs to be worked on daily. So fun, freedom, warmth, and communication with everyone in your life. Good to know right?
So for this week’s kindness challenge, I encourage you to review all the relationships in your life. Do you have these four things in each of your relationships? If not how can you change that?
Weddings are wonderful and so are birthdays but more importantly is that those are one-day events. Every day should be a celebration. Yes, life is hard, yes, life is sad especially when you lose a loved one or there is an illness you are dealing with but look hard for the positives. They are there. Seek them and you will find them.
“Don’t just count your blessings. Seek them. Earn them. Treasure them. They are the jewels that light your path,” Unknown.
