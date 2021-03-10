‘Fear does not stop death. It stops life. And worrying does not take away tomorrow’s troubles, it takes away today’s peace,” Unknown.
I was a guest at my daughter’s church this last Sunday and the message of the sermon not only talked about God being the beginning and the end of all things but the preacher spoke about the fear, the loss, and the worry that has plagued our world for over a year now. Not one of us has gone untouched by this pandemic and we all have had to seek ways to deal with the stress of it all.
We ask ourselves why? Why did this happen? When will it end? What will our future look like? Will the vaccine work and if so for how long? What’s next? And the questions can go on and on and on.
We may never know the answer to all the why’s but we know that we are the only ones that can determine how we respond to the fear and the worry. How are you dealing with the why’s?
Dolly Parton has a solution when she said, “The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you gotta’ put up with the rain.”
At the end of each day, we need to renew our hope for things to get better and seek the strength to embrace a new day and marvel at the beauty of the rainbow.
Your kindness challenge this week is to take a mental health day. Spring is in the air so it’s the perfect time to take a day to reflect. Take some nice deep breaths, relax and count your blessings. Find out what or who your why is in your life so that you can move onto the next day.
“He who has a why to live for can bear almost any how,” Unknown.
Love, giving and kindness will sustain you all the days of your life and are the tools you need to answer the whys.
“And once the storm is over you won’t remember how you made it through ... you won’t be the same person who walked in. That’s what this storm’s all about,” Haruki Murakami.
After the storm comes the Rainbow.
