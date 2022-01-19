Meryl Streep once said, “ You have to embrace getting older. Life is precious, and when you have lost a lot of people, you realize each day is a gift.”
As we age we lose more and more of our friends, our family members. We may find ourselves alone at some point and yearning for days gone by. My husband and I have a true passion for the young and the older generation. I jokingly say the ages in between have too much drama but actually, it’s because the children and the elderly need us the most.
For several years a group of my friends and I from the Dirty Farmers Community Market went to Lefler’s in Clinton and played bingo with our friends there. We shared meals, surprised them with gifts for the holidays and I arranged for local farmers to help supply them with local produce, and on the off-seasons, I baked them homemade bread. We brought them so much joy. In return, they brought us joy as well and our hearts were so heavy when we weren’t able to be with them because of the pandemic. While restrictions have been lifted our group has since dispersed. I’ve moved, some of my friends are dealing with health issues, I dissolved that nonprofit but the need is still there.
I live in Fairfield Bay now and I’m blessed to be a part of a group of men and women here who call themselves the Fairy Godmothers and Godfathers. We do similar things for Indian Rock Village. Recently this group met and planned our year of giving to the residents at the assisted living and nursing home here. My husband is also working on their park, cleaning it up and making it a nice place for them to enjoy with friends and family. His efforts are part of the other nonprofit we run, We Love VBC.
I’m sharing this because our seniors need us every day. My daughter is a caregiver for her grandfather. She recently helped him settle into a nursing home but she still is able to visit him often and this brings them both so much happiness. I get so sad when I think of the many elderly people who don’t have someone that is willing or can visit them. I’m going tomorrow to have lunch with some of my friends at IRV but I wish I could clone myself and be able to also be in Clinton with my “old” friends there.
As we age our bodies begin to fail us. We have difficulties with our minds but we are still us. We still want to feel loved, needed, and vital. We want to laugh, take pleasure in simple things like a stroll in the park, a game of bingo, receiving a loaf of bread, or a visit from a friend. “I am old but I am forever young at heart. We are always the same age inside. Know that you are the perfect age. Each year is special and precious, you can only live it once. Do not regret growing older, it’s a privilege denied to many.” Richard Gere. Knowing this I’d like to ask you, as your kindness challenge for the week, to take time to visit a friend or a loved one who is in a nursing home. If you don’t have anyone there consider taking a gift to a local home just because you care. The simplest things bring them so much joy that they don’t feel old anymore. I can literally watch their aches and pains melt away when I see them smile.
“You don’t stop laughing when you grow old, you grow old when you stop laughing,” George Bernard Shaw.
Won’t you help to make them feel young and loved? You too will be old one day. I’m not afraid of growing old, I’m afraid of being lonely.
“To care for those who once cared for us is one of the highest honors.” Tim Walker. “How far you go in life depends on your being tender with the young, compassionate with the aged, sympathetic with the striving, and tolerant of the weak and strong. Because someday in life you will have been all of these,” George Washington Carver.
