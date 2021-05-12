Stopping to see the moss is the same as stopping to smell the roses, at least for me it is. On Mother’s Day, my husband asked me to take a hike with him. We went on a short hike to some waterfalls and when we got to the first waterfall he told me to sit down and just be quiet. It’s been a very trying, busy week and he knew exactly what I needed. So we sat, we listened, we unplugged, no talking even. As I sat there taking in the beauty around me I noticed Spanish moss hanging from the trees.
Why hadn’t I seen that before? I’ve been to that waterfall before and I hadn’t noticed it on previous hikes. Really? I like to think that I’m pretty observant, did this just happen? Not likely but then again did I just sit quietly and take in my surroundings or did I busy myself with taking photos trying to capture the moment and the beauty around me without just “being”? It was so perfect, so calming, I felt grounded, centered again.
We only stayed for a short time there and then moved onto the other waterfall, again just taking the time to sit and be. Then Mother Nature said, time to go and we felt the first raindrops fall. The path to the waterfall is very narrow and I knew it could get slippery so we didn’t waste any time getting out of there. That short visit, that time spent stopping and seeing the moss rejuvenated me.
We all do this. Life can become so busy, so complicated at times that we forget to stop and breathe. At the end of every day I reflect on the day, I count my blessings and give thanks but it is not the same as taking that time to just “be.”
For the fourth week of a seven-week series of Life Lessons your lesson this week is: It’s alright not to know all the answers. They will come to you when you least expect it. For me, the answers were hanging from a tree in the form of Spanish moss. Crazy right? But in those few moments, I realized that taking the time to just “be” is the answer that I was needing this week.
I would love to walk to that waterfall every day but I know realistically I won’t do this, though it’s so close to the house I could, I won’t. What I can do is take time, even five minutes to seek those answers. To recenter myself so that in the next five minutes I can be all that I can be.
We honored Mother’s this weekend with cards, flowers, and gifts but I think that what most mothers would like more than anything else is the gift of time. Not just time with their children but time for themselves. Once you become a Mother you get so tied up with being a good mother and there are so many demands on your time that there isn’t much left at the end of a day for just you. It’s okay to want that time, it’s okay to take that time. You will be a better Mother, a better person if you do. Take that time, smell the roses, see the Spanish Moss.
Eleanor Brown said it best when she said, “Self-care is so important. When you take time to replenish your spirit, it allows you to serve others from the overflow. You cannot serve from an empty vessel.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.