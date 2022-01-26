‘Cry. Forgive. Learn. Move on. Let your tears water the seeds of your future happiness,” Steve Maraboli.
Well if this doesn’t describe my week I don’t know what does. Have you had days, weeks maybe, years that you’ve felt this way? We all do but there are some key elements in this quote that make all the difference in the outcome.
It’s okay to cry, let those emotions out, don’t bottle them up inside. Be sad, be angry then forgive. Yes, that’s the hard part. The best approach to forgiveness is accepting that you can’t control others, you can only control your thoughts and actions. Learn from those experiences then move on. Tomorrow is another day. Don’t let the negatives in your life have any more control over your happiness. Don’t let the negatives win, stay positive and strong. Happiness can only be obtained by choosing how you respond to unhappiness.
Another way to respond to unhappiness is refocusing your energies away from yourself and your troubles by focusing on others. It’s during these times that I usually come up with the best ideas on how I can give to others and bring a smile, bring happiness to them. When I am successful in making someone else smile that smile becomes contagious and my smile is as big as theirs. And you know what, there are so many ways to make someone smile. This week I did something so out of the box for me that I was really impressed that it turned out the way it did. You see it’s been on my bucket list to have an acting part in a stage play. Growing up I was in several plays but I always had a dancing part, musicals obviously, and it was great, but I always wondered if I could act. I think my biggest fear was mesmerizing my lines and guess what? I finally did it! Oh, I’ve had a few bloopers but this week I had two performances with two more coming up this week. With all of life’s “dramas” that seemed to have been heaped on me this week, I never would have thought that acting in this comedy would have turned out to be the saving grace that I needed. Not only was I smiling but it was great to hear the crowd laughing and having a good time. This is ultimately what giving is really about.
Your kindness challenge for the week is to seek happiness for someone else.
“In seeking happiness for others, you will find it in yourself,” Unknown. There is another saying, “If Mama ain’t happy, ain’t nobody happy,” Unknown. I always chuckle at that saying but it’s more true than funny. Our loved ones feed off of our mood. When we are sad, worried, depressed, angry our loved ones feel it even more than we do because they are helpless. They can’t control us and they desperately want to make us feel better. Only we can make ourselves feel better so why wouldn’t you do all that you could to put their concerns to rest? Most of us would do anything to make our loved ones happy but it needs to begin by making ourselves happy. So with that challenge, I will close this week with this quote from another Unknown author, “Life is like a camera. Focus on what is important, capture the good times, develop from the negatives, and if things don’t work out, take another shot.”
