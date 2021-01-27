I asked friends and family to share with me one positive result that’s occurred as a result of this pandemic. Some of the answers were fun, some were very touching and some were practical because what else can we do but adjust and adapt. Good things have happened. It’s never a bad thing when you learn something new. Try a few new recipes, learn to play the guitar (or any instrument), learn a new skill, embrace technology, telemedicine is a positive result of these challenging times. Friends and family have reached out to each other more and check in more often with each other. We may struggle with staying positive but keeping our sanity makes us stronger. Some of my friends welcomed new pets into their homes, a great way to chase away the blues for sure. Some businesses have exceeded their goals set in previous years for sales, this is always a good thing. Some of us have spent more time outside, we’ve cleaned, straightened, and organized our homes. I personally enjoyed painting and sprucing up things around the house that I couldn’t seem to find the time to do before. I even finished an afghan I was working on for my daughter that I was struggling to finish.
I have listened to family members who live in large cities and I worry so much about them. They have had to deal with challenges that I never had to face and I am so very grateful that I live in a small rural community. Not only did I not have to face problems buying toilet paper or medicine but there hasn’t been a week that has gone by that I haven’t witnessed a good deed that has been done. I’m not saying that good deeds don’t happen in big cities but we all joking say that when you live in a small community everybody knows everybody’s businesses and during a pandemic is that really a bad thing? In this case, I think the good was that I knew when my neighbor needed something and we weren’t afraid to knock on the neighbor’s door to ask for something or to check on each other. Not something I did a lot of in the big cities that I have lived in before.
We’ve all been forced to slow down, stay home and really focus on the things in life that really matter to us, friends, family, and our faith.
Since last March I have been able to have my grandchildren stay with me regardless of what day of the week it is. Usually, these overnight visits are just over a weekend until summer but having them do online studies, while they may be more challenging, frees them up to spend more time with family. For me, this has been awesome and has been a real boost in keeping the pandemic blues from setting up residency in my heart and mind. Whatever brings a smile to your face is worth pursuing.
I have challenged you all to find the positives in the negative things that happen.
“The positive thinker sees the invisible, feels the intangible, and achieves the impossible,” Winston Churchill.
Your kindness challenge for the week is to ask yourself, have you achieved the impossible? If you have congratulations and keep up the good work because we are not clear of this pandemic and even when and if we ever are life is full of challenges. We are in control of how we respond to those challenges so if you haven’t achieved the impossible then keep working on it. Time spent with my grandchildren just solidifies my commitment to stay positive, to give when I can, and to always be kind. The good will always outweigh the bad when you have a giving heart and an open mind.
