It’s officially been over a year since the COVID-19 pandemic hit and caused us all so many worries, concerns, and hardships. Awhile back I asked you to try to turn those negatives into positives and this is a life skill that we need to practice not just during times of crisis but with everyday events.
My personal journey involved three significant life happenings where the lives of four of my loved ones were in jeopardy. I personally had some health challenges and then just when I thought there was light at the end of the tunnel of a very hard year the snowstorm of the century hit and there was a whole new gambit of challenges that we faced individually and as a community.
The one constant however was the love that I felt from those closest to me and those individuals in my community that reached out and showed concern, love and compassion during those really difficult times. Each prayer, kind thought or deed helped get me through to the next day, ready to face the next challenge or celebrate the next victory.
Over the course of this year, we all pulled together and figured out ways to meet the challenges of surviving a pandemic. With the new year, we all pulled together and figured out ways to meet the challenges of surviving the worst snowstorm our state has seen in many years. “Life can be a vicious circle of good times and bad times. So when You’re going through the bad times, remember that the good times will follow and nothing ever lasts forever.” Dave Hedges.
“Our family is a circle of strength and love. With every birth and every union, the circle grows. Every joy shared adds more love, every crisis faced together makes the circle stronger,” Unknown.
This last year has made us all stronger, wiser, and more appreciative of the little things in life. Life is represented as a circle because it is never-ending. People are born, people die. The spiritual element of the circle means that the end of one’s existence is not necessarily the end of life. In the Disney movie, The Lion King, Mufasa explains to Simba that “when we die, our bodies become the grass, and the antelope eat the grass, and so we are all connected in the great circle of life.”
This last week there were so many acts of kindness shown as individuals helped neighbors and strangers who were stranded in the snow, who needed food, medicine brought to them or who needed help with busted pipes and vehicles that wouldn’t start. There were so many acts of kindness that I couldn’t possibly name them all and this really does my heart good. We are all a part of this circle of life, we need each other, we are bonded together in a circle of strength and endurance as we maneuver through the good times and bad.
Life has brought us full circle. We have endured the hardships of this last year and have already embraced the challenges of this year head-on and with open hearts. Your kindness challenge for the week is to give yourself a break. Take some time to just breathe and appreciate life.
“It’s the circle of life, and it moves us all, through despair and hope, through faith and love, ‘till we find our place, on the path unwinding,” Elton John.
