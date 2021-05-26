There is a game I like to play on my phone called Water Sort Puzzle. In the game, you have tubes of multi-colored water segments. The goal is to get all of the same color segments in each individual tube. There are eleven tubes and you start out with two of them empty. As a bonus, you are given five chances to undo a move in order to win. If you use up your five chances then you can watch a thirty-second commercial and get another tube for sorting your colors. You can easily win that round and move up a level if you continue to think and use your organizational skills.
I know my mind works in strange ways at times but I couldn’t keep myself from thinking that this game, which is to help you with your strategic organizational skills, is a lot like life. When I’m working on a project or dealing with an issue in the community I first try to figure things out myself. When one solution doesn’t work I try another and another and another. Then when I get to that point where I’m just not finding the right answer I ask for help. Unlike the game, you have to know the right person or the right place to look for those answers. You can still lose the game if you aren’t willing to ask for help, or if you don’t make the right choices.
In life its okay to make a mistake, just like in the game. If you make a mistake own up to it, change the way you are doing things and try again. No one is perfect but your words and actions can be very harmful to others if you’re not careful. You can ask for forgiveness and sometimes it will be granted and at other times it won’t be, that’s as the saying goes, how the cookie crumbles. To continue to do or say hurtful things to others or to take harmful actions against others will never be okay. The saying that time heals everything is not necessarily true.
For the sixth week in a seven-week series of life lessons your lesson this week is, time heals almost everything, give it time. When you stay positive and take things day by day time will heal but you won’t forget. We all need to be mindful of our words and actions, ask for forgiveness when necessary and set aside our pride, and admit wrong-doing when we make a mistake.
“It’s not how we make mistakes, but how we correct them that defines us,” Unknown.
Be that extra tube in the game. Be a part of the solution, not the problem. There is more dignity in life when you realize that you need help, that you’ve made a mistake, you seek help, you ask for forgiveness, and are willing to work on solutions that help us all win in the big game, the game of life.
