I read this on Facebook last week and I just couldn’t resist sharing it with my readers: “Before you buy a bunch of ‘stuff’ for family and friends this holiday season, try asking them what they really NEED. Maybe they need help with a utility bill, or a car payment, or the rent. Maybe they need a kid-free night and could use a free babysitter. Maybe they need a night off of cooking and could use a homemade meal. Maybe they need help with gas for their car. Maybe they need a night out with friends. Maybe they need a cup of coffee, and someone to just listen. Maybe they need help making the holidays bright for their children. Maybe they need help in some other way, but they either don’t know how to ask for help or are embarrassed to ask. Maybe YOU could be the one to give them what they really need this season, rather than just more ‘stuff.’” Unknown.
In past years when finances were lean, I would give the gift of time to my loved ones. I would make “coupons” for something that I would do with them, memories we could make in lieu of a store-bought gift. I would print the coupon on pretty paper and wrap it up in holiday paper and of course, finish it off with a big pretty bow! As my children and grandchildren get older this idea seems like the best way to go. I’m really feeling the generation gap this year because I just don’t know much about all these electronic games and things are so expensive! When you have five children, fourteen grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren I’m thinking that a lot of great memories will be happening in 2022!
“The greatest gifts are not wrapped in paper but in love,” Unknown.
With the holidays fast approaching, and I know Santa has already been working on his list, I think I will work on my list of things to do with my loved ones. It’s not been an easy two years and we missed so many big moments that a gift of time seems to be the solution. Your kindness challenge for the week is to incorporate this idea into your own Christmas Wish and Gift Giving list. I’m going to be thinking of things to do with each of my friends and family that will have special meaning to just the two of us. There is always room for more pictures in the family scrapbook. There is always room for one more memory that brings a smile to my face when I think of it, and because we never know just how much time we have I don’t plan on wasting one moment. Enjoy planning your holiday events, gifts, and get-togethers. Mother Theresa said it best when she said, “It’s not how much we give but how much love we put into giving.”
