The best Christmas ever is when the family spends time together. No matter what the “drama” of the day is, together we can still find the good in the day.
Call it drama, call it family dynamics but whatever you don’t call off time spent with family. I was blessed with having a house full of children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren in our home on Christmas Eve. There is always something going on with each person in attendance, some things are worth celebrating like announcements of babies that are due this summer, then there are some things that cause concern like bonus family members changing plans and upsetting the apple cart for Christmas day or having a family members vehicle hit in the parking lot at Walmart.
It’s always something but throughout the day the one thing that I will forever cherish is the love I felt just being with each and every one. No matter what else was going on in the world, this time was precious, this time will be one of those cherished memories that I can reflect on when I’m missing everyone once they go home.
Sean and I gave a handmade ornament to everyone in the family. The ornaments were part of a long-standing tradition started by my maternal grandmother who made each of her grandchildren an ornament when we were young. Every year I put this ornament on the tree and every year I wonder why my grandmother picked one of the ugliest pictures I think I had as a child. It’s really not that bad but it’s certainly not one of my favorites. I put this ornament on the tree not because I love it but because I loved my grandmother and all the memories I shared with her growing up. I passed on this tradition this year and the results were very amusing! I’m not sure who won the contest of the “ugliest” picture but I do know that mine was in the top five. The second part of our gift was the gift of time.
Coupons were shared with everyone there for an outing to be scheduled sometime in the new year. I have a very busy year planned fulfilling these coupon promises. There will be zip-lining, antique shopping, hiking, family game nights, drive-in movie dates, and days on the lake. I am so looking forward to the new year.
As I enjoyed the day, the laughter, the discussions, the meal, and yes even the clean-up it suddenly dawned on me that I was now the Matriarch of the family. Technically my Mother is the Matriarch of my side of the family but right now with just my children I hold that title. What exactly does that mean?
Latoya D’Abreau describes the Family Matriarch: “She is the backbone that keeps us rigid. The comforter when tears overflow. The bearer of good news, when all hope is lost. When your heart is broken, her touch is like a hot cup of chocolate with marshmallows inside. She walks the walk and talks the talk. She takes the worms and weaves them into silk. And we, the garments that she adorns and takes pride in. She is the mediator between the lions and zebras in our family. And at the end of it all...her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren call her the wall that braces our fall and the farmer that never forgets to tend to the crops. She is the light that will never go out in our hearts.”
Your kindness challenge for the week is to call or visit your family Matriarch. Give her the gift of your time. Schedule a visit, take her somewhere, make some memories with her. My daughter sent me a text asking for a recipe after she got home, the same one who had her car hit on Christmas Eve. In her text, she said, “I hate the thought of not being able to ask you these things one day.” She went on to say, “I have something I want to start working on with you and Sean. Next time we see each other we need to start it.” I’m not sure what she is planning but it doesn’t matter what it is because it will be precious time spent together. I’m sure it will be as sweet as those marshmallows in that cup of hot chocolate.
