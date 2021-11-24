It’s Thanksgiving time!
“Thanksgiving is a time of togetherness and gratitude,” Nigel Hamilton.
This week while we prepare to celebrate the holiday with family and friends we reflect on the many things we are thankful for.
A human heart beats115,200 times per day, a human takes 23,040 breaths a day, there I’m done with the things that I am thankful for. That’s a lot of thankfulness to be sure but while our heartbeats and breaths shouldn’t be taken for granted there is so much more to be thankful for.
When I sit down and really think about the many things that I am thankful for I get completely overwhelmed! Every day is a day of Thanksgiving, only we don’t get the turkey and all the trimmings!
This week’s Kindness Challenge will be simple, be thankful. Choose just one thing to focus on and share it with your loved ones. In fact, since there are so many things to choose from I think I will use Thanksgiving day as my kick-off for 364 more days where I will think of one thing I am thankful for and focus on that for that one day. One year I wrote them all down on separate pieces of paper and at the end of the year, it was fun to read over what I wrote. Each year certain constants will remain but life offers us so many choices and options that it’s never dull. No two days are the same. There are plenty of opportunities to add new things we are thankful for.
Life isn’t always full of positive things that you can be thankful for, to this I suggest that you “Be thankful for the struggles you go through. They make you stronger, wiser, and humble. Don’t let them break you. Let them make you.” Unknown. Always look for the silver lining. Shift your perspective to find the good and that good will keep you thankful every day of the year. Celebrate your thankfulness daily and have a very Happy Thanksgiving.
