‘We don’t have to agree on anything to be kind to one another,” Unknown.
I have always believed that it’s okay to agree to disagree with someone. The hard part is being able to walk away and still be kind after a disagreement. Continuing the conflict is unnecessary, ineffective and undesirable. In our community, at work and in personal relationships having the ability to still treat each other with respect and kindness will result in a stronger community, a better work environment and a healthier relationship. John Wooden once said, “We can agree to disagree, but we don’t need to be disagreeable.” Find the common ground and evolve.
I looked up some helpful hints on how to respectfully disagree with someone:
One, focus on the facts. Use facts over opinion, logic over emotion.
Two, don’t take it personal. We are all entitled to our opinions and your goal should be to present your ideas and not personally attack someone.
Three, recognize the good, be open to seeing and hearing the good. Share ideas in a friendly manner that is not accusatory.
Four, remember to really listen. Don’t just hear what someone is trying to share with you but really listen. You might be surprised, there might be a “gold nugget” of information that you can agree on but if your too busy thinking about what you are going to argue next your might miss it.
Five, use “I” statements. “I” statements help to illustrate that you are not personally attacking someones ideas. Six, know when to move on. Badgering, belittling, disrespect never works out well for anyone. It’s always better to walk away, force never works.
This year has been full of challenges, disappointments, worries, concerns and uncertainties. Emotions have been high. However this year I have seen some amazing actions taken by individuals, businesses, leaders in our community that have shown real love, compassion, and kindness. So here is another list for you to consider: five ways to be kind during a pandemic. One, be a good neighbor. Check on your neighbors often, see how they are doing physically and emotionally. Just letting someone know you care enough to check on them can help wonders. Two, continue to support your local businesses. Don’t forget to write a review. Words of kindness can help them too. Three, remember the caretakers. Find a way to show them some kindness. I can’t even imagine the stress they have during this time and the added worry their families have being on the front lines. Four, be generous. Give to others when you can. Add a little bit bigger tip, buy a few extra groceries to share with someone in need, don’t take more than you need and give to non-profit organizations that have been hit pretty hard because they rely mostly on donations. Five, be kind, respectful and giving always.
Your Kindness challenge for the week is to take time to appreciate someone who does something you take for granted. That person who agrees to disagree with you and still treats your with respect and kindness, thank them. That person who is always there to listen to you, who has been there through the good and the bad, thank them. That neighbor who showed you a kindness, that business that has stayed open to help meet our needs, thank them. The caretakers, the ones on the front lines, the essential workers, thank them.
“We never know the worth of water till the well is dry,” Thomas Fuller.
