“Holding hands is a promise to one another that, just for a moment, the two of you don’t have to face the world alone.” – Unknown
I love seeing an elderly couple holding hands. Many years ago Sean wrote me a poem and in the poem he talked about wanting to hold my hand through life and opening up his heart to me. Needless to say we started dating right after I read that poem but the idea behind holding someone’s hand is very powerful.
I firmly believe in the power of a loving touch when you are ill, worried, upset. When you are talking to someone who is hurt, or scared you often reach out, touch their hand, their arm, it’s a way to show genuine concern and love. We know the power of the spoken and written word but don’t underestimate the power of a touch, a hug, an embrace. Right now that hug may have to be a fist bump, an elbow tap, whatever, the meaning is still the same. While Sean was in the hospital and was disoriented because of the medication and weakness all it took was a touch to calm him and reassure him that he was going to be okay, he wasn’t alone.
Touch is the first sense to develop in humans and may be the last to fade as we age. A touch of any kind can reduce the heart rate and lower your blood pressure and we all know that a mother’s hug can make any “boo boo” feel better. We all have this healing power at our fingertips, literally, and we can use it whenever and with whomever we want at any time.
Touch, this one little act can break barriers, mend hearts, heal scars and conquer loneliness. Your kindness challenge for the week is to seek one person who needs to know that they are not alone. Do you have a neighbor, a friend, a relative that could benefit from the power of your touch, from knowing you care enough about them that you are reaching out and letting them know they are not alone? If you are uncomfortable with a hug right now, no worries, a wave, a fist bump, elbow tap, holding your hand over your heart and sharing a kind word with someone will work. If you still aren’t getting out much try a phone call to someone, just hearing your voice and knowing someone cares can be very encouraging to someone in need.
“Touch comes before sight, before speech. It is the first language, and the last, and it always tells the truth,” Margaret Atwood. Your touch is a promise that you make without the use of your words that says you are not alone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.