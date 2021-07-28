So my daughter shared a funny story about something her daughter said while they were shopping. Here is her story.
“So we’re doing grocery shopping, and Hayley was being a typical kid and asking for everything. I told her she could pick one more special thing for herself because hello, Mommy isn’t made of money. Do you know what this child’s response was? ‘But I thought that’s what MOM stood for. You know made of money.’ Me: Get whatever you want. That was pretty good.” I have to admit that I would have let her have whatever she wanted too, that was priceless!
I remember wanting things as a child and my Mom telling me we just didn’t have the money for it. When I wanted or needed money I worked little jobs even when I was young.
My first job was in sixth grade, I was a newspaper “boy.” I didn’t get paid much and I remember when I got my pay I would spend one penny on ten pieces of candy. There were little pieces of candy all together in one bin by the checkout register. I thought this was such a treat. I learned to grow earthworms and sell them to the fishermen, babysat when I was older, almost anything to earn a few dollars here and there. We all need money, but I’ve never been one of those people who emphasize it.
I’ve had money and I’ve been well below the poverty level. What has always been more important to me than money and things is the people I share my life with. I’ve often said that I want to spend the rest of my days with a man that will love me for who I am, not for what I have. I want him to be willing to give up all his worldly possessions, live in a tepee with me, and be happy. I don’t live in a tepee, but I have that man, and I am blessed.
I have a saying that my daughter and granddaughter say to each other every time we say goodbye to each other, either on the phone or in person. We say, “I love you ‘til the number end.” “Money is numbers and numbers never end. If it takes money to be happy, your search for happiness will never end.” Bob Marley. They make me happy. Her story made me happy. A few nights staying in a tepee with my husband would make me happy.
Your kindness challenge for the week is to find your happy. Money can’t buy happiness, sure it makes things easier, but what is it that truly makes you happy? Take some time to do something that makes you happy. “The rich invest in time, the poor invest in money.” Warren Buffett. Time is free, so unless you are an M-O-M, person made of money, take some time to make yourself happy. I wonder what Hayley picked out from the grocery store? To be continued ...
