Do you have those weeks where you get to Sunday and you're like, where did the time go? That's what I had this last week. I put so much on my plate that I don't even remember what was on it, does that make sense? Then there are those weeks that just sort of go at a snail's pace and you can't wait until the weekend or your next day off. I'm not complaining mind you, but rather I felt really accomplished but really tired. By the end of the week, I was just so ready to do something that I didn't “have” to do, but rather something I wanted to do and have some downtime.
And that is exactly what I got to do when I was invited to help surprise some “new” friends with a drive-by birthday celebration. A young man in our community was celebrating his 11th birthday and his family wanted to celebrate moving into their new home with a housewarming party but his mother got sick and the party had to be canceled. A group of friends gathered together for a drive-by celebration. The look on that young man's face was just priceless. His mother videotaped the drive-by from the house and it just really warmed my heart. There were tears of joy, laughter and a great memory was shared by everyone who participated. I just love things like this. I love the way I feel while I'm there but especially afterward because I see the difference these little gestures make with everyone who shares a kindness like this.
Then the week got even better with a visit from my oldest daughter, her husband, and the boys. I love Family Sundays. I used to have them all the time but now they aren't as frequent as they once were but they are still just as precious. My daughter can't wait to celebrate a holiday. With Mother's Day just around the corner, she decided to give me my gift early, a regular occurrence with her. I really don't mind it when she does this because it means that I get to celebrate Mother's Day twice, once now and once on the actual day. I just love this about her. She is so silly but that's one of her best traits and she gets so excited when she gives gifts. Giving always brings joy to the giver and the receiver.
For the next seven weeks instead of sharing a kindness challenge, I am going to share seven rules of life that I've read from an unknown author but they are such good rules that they need to be shared. The first rule of life is to make peace with your past so it does not affect the present. We can't change the past so let it go. Learn from the past, remember and cherish those good times but move on. If you are carrying things from your past that are hindering your happiness in the present you owe it to yourself and to your loved ones to let it go. Give yourself this act of kindness and trust me, the weight of the past will open your eyes to the beauty and the love all around you in the present. I hope that this week you find joy in your present, that you have time during your busy week to have some downtime doing something that makes you smile and gives you a past that makes you smile.
