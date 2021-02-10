Lessons learned from watching Superbowl LV commercials.
The first commercial asked why can’t we be kind? Good question, don’t you think? So how will you be kind this week?
Kindness can change the world. Maybe a burrito can’t but you can when you always show kindness to those in your life.
We all need to be like State Farm and be a good neighbor. Have you checked in on your neighbor lately?
When life gives you lemons, yes make lemonade, make lemon meringue pie, adding lemon zest can add so much to a recipe, and don’t forget how good a squirt of lemon is in your iced tea or glass of water. So many options. When it rains lemons seek safe shelter and get to work making lemonade.
Rocket Mortgage tells us that being pretty sure isn’t enough, be certain. Be certain that kindness and giving to others always is.
I’m not sure what to say about no cow but I can say that like Huggies, I got you baby. If you need me I’ll be there. Will you? Forget about the cow, just saying.
The Superbowl game reminded us that it takes all of us. It takes all of us being kind and giving to others to get through even the toughest of times. So don’t make an Ugly face and be more like T Mobile and their 5G coverage and spread the love to everyone.
Spreading that love includes eating and supporting local businesses, in Wayne’s World and in your community. Totally!
Don’t be like the Cheetos commercial that kept saying it wasn’t me. Instead say, it was me who was kind, it was me who has a giving heart but like those cheesy puffs leave your mark in your community with your words and actions.
“The road has been rough. We did not get here alone, We arrived as one. It’s not that we got knocked down, it’s that we got up. It takes us all.” The NFL agrees.
H&R Block has your back, they make it easy for you so make something easy for someone else.
Anheuser-Busch said it best, “The simple human truth is we need each other.”
Jeep invited us to the middle of the United States. They reminded us that freedom belongs to us all, it’s what connects us, we need to meet in the middle. We live on common ground, we can make it, and we will cross this divide. Our light has always found the way through the darkness. To the Re-united – States of America.
Guaranteed Rate reminds us to believe in ourselves. Don’t give up on your dreams.
Your kindness challenge for the week is to not make a penalty play, but rather score a touchdown by choosing your own act of kindness. Then go for the field goal points and repeat that act of kindness every day of the week. And the Giving Matters Superbowl Champion is ...YOU!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.