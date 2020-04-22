‘Not everything is canceled, sunshine is not canceled, Spring is not canceled, love is not canceled, relationships are not canceled, reading is not canceled, naps are not canceled, devotion is not canceled, music is not canceled, dancing is not canceled, imagination is not canceled, kindness is not canceled, conversation is not canceled, hope is not canceled,” Simple Stencils post from Facebook.
When I think of things this way there are so many more things I could add to the list. As time progresses I see more posts for events and activities that are merely being “rescheduled.”
This is even better! This gives us all something to look forward to, to plan for. Then there goes another word that I’m having problems with, the word plan.
I’m a planner, an organizer and this not knowing what’s coming up has me channeling the things that I can plan and organize.
For instance, my house is very well organized right now and since I’m just about done with the condo I’ve moved to organizing my “other” home too. I think I’m getting desperate because I’m looking at the closet and thinking about tackling that next.
Oh and did I mention paint? If it’s sitting still I just might paint it. I need distractions from work which has me reading more negatives then I’m used to and lots of learning on how to turn those to positives.
I’m thinking outside the box for alternate ways to plan events and activities not just for my work but for my family and friends. I saw a post on social media the other day with a group of ladies who met at a park and sat outside their cars, six-feet apart, and had a visit. I see photos of family and friends doing drive-by visits. When I go for my walk I have more people wave and honk then I have ever had happen before. This warms my heart.
Commercials on television have changed to give us positive messages, reminding us that we are not in this alone. They are reminding us to be thankful and grateful for all the things we do have and for the people that make sure that we are taken care of. I never thought I would live through a time where we are really reaching out to others across the world in our thoughts and in our prayers. This might be the closest I’ll ever come to seeing and experiencing world peace. It’s more like world love.
Your kindness challenge for the week is to honk and wave at everyone you see. If you have to be out and about, smile, wave, spread a kind gesture to anyone you see. Together we will get through this, together we will celebrate, together we will remember this time with sadness for those we lost, but with a better understanding of how important we are to one another. We all need each other, we all experience the same feelings, we all want similar things in life, we are the human race and we are struggling, but we will endure. We will be stronger. We have shared a momentous experience together and together we will move forward with a greater appreciation for one another and a new perspective on life. “Once this is all over with, I’m hugging everybody. Get ready for long, awkward hugs. I’m gonna make it weird.” Unknown.
Now that’s funny and something I can plan!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.