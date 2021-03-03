“The heart of a volunteer is never measured in size, but by the depth of their commitment to making a difference in the lives of others.” – DeAnn Hollis
There is incredible joy in being a volunteer and giving to others. It is impossible to give to someone and not receive something in return.
I am proud to say that I live in a community where volunteerism is alive and strong. I remember the first thing that I volunteered for was in Jr. High. Our youth group at church pulled together and started a community garden. We’d work on the garden plot behind the church every day after school for whatever time we could. We prepped the soil, planted the seeds, watered, pulled the weeds, and harvested the vegetables when they were ready then we gave them to the food pantry for those in need. This was just the beginning of a lifetime commitment to volunteer and give back to others. I’m not unlike many of you and I’m sure over the years you can name several ways that you have volunteered in your community.
I am especially proud of the volunteers who volunteer their time and talents doing things that I could never do myself. The men and women who volunteer in the medical field, fire departments are among those that I admire most. Not only are their jobs dangerous but you have to commit to learning the skills necessary to care for others while keeping yourself safe and healthy. Then you have to commit to staying on top of that training and be available 24/7. Sure you have your designated times that you have agreed to serve but I don’t know one person who is in either one of these fields that wouldn’t help someone in need whenever the opportunity was there to assist someone. This is beyond amazing to me. I couldn’t do it myself for several reasons, I know my physical and emotional limits and know I can do better serving in other ways.
I also have great respect for those that volunteer their time doing things that I just don’t have the talent to do. Musicians that provide entertainment for worthy causes, artists who share their talents and make our world a prettier place and the list goes on and on.
We can all give and volunteer to help with something. What is your passion and how can you take that passion and use it to give to others? If you love animals, volunteer at an animal shelter, if you love teaching a skill volunteer at a school or nursing home, if your passion is cooking volunteer to cook meals for your church with an eat what you need, pay what you can venue where the money can be used wherever there is a need in your church. Know what your passion is, don’t be afraid to think outside the box, then put that passion to work serving others. This is your kindness challenge for the week.
I have never regretted one single volunteer commitment that I have made. What I have given I have received ten-fold, “For it is in giving that we receive,” Saint Francis of Assisi.
And just in case no one has said this to you lately, THANK YOU. Your acts of kindness and giving do not go unnoticed. “The key to our success rests in people like you, who embody the spirit of greatness by saying, ‘Yes and I can, and you can too.’ – Unknown”
