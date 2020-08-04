‘This too, shall pass. When things are bad, remember: It won’t always be this way. Take one day at a time. When things are good, remember: It won’t always be this way. Enjoy every great moment,” Doe Zantamata.
Monday my life turned upside down. Many of you have already heard of my husband’s emergency trip to the ER and Survival Flight trip to St. Vincent’s in Little Rock. He has an aortic aneurysm. We have been in ICU all week trying to get him stable enough to make it through two major heart surgeries. We are not the only ones who have suffered this type of shock, worry, concern. No one wants to think it will ever happen to them and when it does the only choice you really have is to pray, do your best to think positively and put one foot in front of the other. The word “stable” soon becomes your favorite word, and when an entire community pulls together and offers you help, love, prayers and kindness you just need to draw from that positive energy and be grateful.
Social media can be used in so many ways. I tend to just want to post positive life events, sharing good and happy times and don’t really feel comfortable sharing anything too personal. When something like this happens though and so many people reach out to you I would encourage you to embrace the love, embrace the kindness because while you are feeling lost, out of control, alone this type of technology has made it to where you don’t have to be alone. Every comment, every emoji, hearts, praying hands, caring symbol can be that shot in the arm, that boost of encouragement that is just what you need to know that you are never alone. Because of the COVID restrictions only one person can be with a patient a day. You check in at 8 and you leave at 8. If you leave before visiting hours are over you can’t come back. I can’t have him be alone and I am so very grateful that I can be with him. I can’t even imagine what it must be like for places where you can’t be physically with a loved one in a time like this.
There is power in prayer, there is power in positive thoughts and energy. Every day we have had our prayers answered. Every day there is a success if we look for it. There are no words that can ever describe how grateful we are for the outpouring of love we are feeling every day. We have a long road to recovery ahead of us but we will embrace the good in every day. We will build on our successes no matter how small and we will keep moving towards our goal of recovery.
“Only when we are brave enough to explore the darkness will we discover the infinite power of our light,” Brene Brown.
Your kindness challenge for the week is to not skip over a post on social media where someone is asking for prayers, positive thoughts. It takes a second to hit the emoji button, you don’t even have to type any words because you took that moment in time, to think about, to pray for that person, to answer that request. I’ve never been comfortable being on the receiving end of so much attention and while its certainly a humbling experience it’s also very empowering. When I think I can’t take another step, when I think I can’t get to the next moment in the day all I have to do is read or listen to my messages, social media posts and I have the strength to walk back into that hospital and know a success is waiting for me.
“Kindness can make a bad day good, and a good day better,” Raktivist.
Be the light.
