Some weeks just seem to fly by, while others seem to move at a snail’s pace. When you start your week out with the loss of a friend everything else just seems so small compared to that grief. While I was sad my heart went out to my friends family and loved ones. I don’t like feeling helpless. That’s the tough thing about loss. What do you say? What can you do to make things better? “Life is ironic. It takes sadness to know happiness, noise to appreciate silence, and absence to value presence.” Unknown. So this week we knew sadness but we can also reflect on the happiness we shared with the one we lost. We can turn to our loved ones that remain and draw strength and love from them. This is how we will get through the days ahead as we mourn the loss.
Grief also makes us reflect on our own life, our relationships, and the choices we make. “Everything in your life is a reflection of a choice you have made. If you want a different result, make a different choice.” Unknown. There is no time like the present because we don’t know if there will be a tomorrow. If there is something you need to change in your life, don’t wait. Make that change and live a life with no regrets.
I try to find the positive in every day. I try to end each day with no regrets and with a thankful heart. The memorial was held at the end of the week and knowing what a difficult week it had been on everyone I was determined to find some good in the day. The good was being able to reconnect with some folks that I haven’t seen in a while. The French have a word that means the happiness of meeting again after a long time. The word is retrouvailles. It’s not wrong to be happy at a funeral or memorial service. Everyone in attendance has some sort of connection to the one who is gone and because of that relationship everyone, there is there out of love. We never know when we will spend our last moments with someone we care about. How many times have we been told to live each day to the fullest, you are not promised a tomorrow? Never miss an opportunity to tell someone you love them and never go to sleep angry with someone you love. All great words of advice so let’s add one more, “The things you do for yourself are gone when you are gone, but the things you do for others remain as your legacy.” Kalu Ndukwe Kalu.
Your kindness challenge for the week is to reconnect with someone you haven’t seen or talked to in a while. Life gets so busy sometimes and our days are filled with any number of things that keep us apart but this week reach out to someone that you have been missing. It will do your heart good. You always think that you will have the time, but it’s not guaranteed, so don’t put it off. When you reconnect with someone after a long time, celebrate your retrouvailles by going someplace fun and making a new memory to sustain you until you meet again.
