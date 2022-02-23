Washed ashore by rough winds, swells, and currents the jellyfish are relentlessly being pushed to shore to die. Such a sad sight to see but so symbolic to a week spent down south settling my father and stepmother’s estate. After days of going through a mountain of paperwork and things in the home our final day, for this trip, was spent walking the shoreline and contemplating our next steps. Recent storms in the area had so many jellyfish being washed to shore that the beach was littered with them.
As with many, my step-mother battled the currents of life, illness, tragedies, poverty at times, and loss. She also rode the waves of happiness and joy and left behind a host of memories for her loved ones to help sustain them through their grieving.
When you lose someone and are needed to go through their personal belongings you get a more in-depth accounting of who they were, what their day-to-day existence entailed, and while extremely sad it’s also very enlightening. My stepmother, Linda, will certainly be missed, and being in the home she shared with my father makes me miss him even more. As I go through their home I’m picking up little things that might bring their loved ones some comfort when they receive them. Photos, maybe a piece of jewelry, a book, a trinket, but more importantly will be the memories we will share when I hand down these things to the next generation. The legacy of them both will live on in our hearts and in our memories.
“Carve your name on hearts, not tombstones. A legacy etched into the minds of others and the stories they share about you,” Shannon Alder.
Your kindness challenge for the week is to call or go visit someone you love. While you are there or have them on the phone, share with them a special memory you have. I’m always surprised when my children and grandchildren do this with me. It never fails, the things that I think they should remember or that I want them to cherish they oftentimes don’t.
More times than not they think of things that I had either completely forgotten about or thought were so “small” that they don’t even deserve “cherished memory” status so to speak. Regardless, it’s always a good time reminiscing with them, and should be done not just after someone is gone but while they are still with us and can enjoy reliving those moments with you.
Remember always, “The things you do for yourself are gone when you are gone, but the things you do for others remain as your legacy,” Unknown. When your time comes, like the jellyfish on the shore, have no regrets, leave a legacy of giving and happy memories.
