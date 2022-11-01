The family of Gloria Jean Ward Love, of Scotland, Arkansas, sadly announces her passing on Friday night, Oct. 21, 2022, while in her home surrounded by her family. She was 76 years old and had endured four long years of COPD complications and other health issues.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ellis Jewel Ward and Faye Swain Ward; her beloved husband, Bobby; brother, James (Jimmy) Ward; sister, Bonnie Stracner; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and by premature stillborn twin grandsons, Johnathan and Jackson Bird.
Gloria was born on Sept. 30, 1946, in Kennett, Missouri, and was the third and youngest child born to her parents. She grew up in southeast Missouri, and attended elementary school in Bragg City. During her childhood, she and her family lived in several communities throughout the Missouri bootheel while making a living by farming and operating a local store, among other occupations. In 1958, she and her mother Faye moved to Cleveland, Arkansas, and she began helping her mother run the store there. They attended New Liberty Church of Christ and Gloria was baptized into Christ as a teenager. “Glo”, as she was known to most, graduated valedictorian from Wonderview High School in 1964.
While in high school, Gloria met the love of her life, Bobby Joe Love, while at a basketball game. They were married on July 8, 1964, and were married for 43 years until Bobby’s passing in 2008. To their union they were blessed with two children, Kimberly Ranae in 1968 and Amy Jo in 1977.
Bob and Glo both attended what was then Petit Jean Vocational School in Morrilton (now UACCM), and Glo completed courses in bookkeeping in 1968. During the 1970s, Gloria worked at the Van Buren County Social Services office (now the county Department of Human Services) in Clinton. In 1980 she began her long career at Scotland School, first as an elementary teacher’s aide, then was promoted to the sole school district secretary at the time, which included all bookkeeping and payroll responsibilities. Glo continued in these roles until the time of her retirement in 2006. Bobby and Gloria spent many hours volunteering for various school projects and fundraisers, and both were strong advocates of small schools. Glo continued to serve the Scotland community as a part-time United States Postal Service employee from 2012 to 2018.
Gloria Jean liked country music, but loved traditional gospel and late 1950s/early 1960s rock ‘n’ roll, especially all things Elvis! Throughout the years her hobbies ranged from sewing clothes and quilt tops, collecting antique bottles and Mason jars, and canning. Delicious summer meals that came from Bobby’s gardens were something greatly missed after his passing. Crossword puzzles were a good distraction during stressful times, jigsaw puzzles came out during snow storms, and heated Rook card games were another winter past-time. Glo enjoyed high school and college basketball from a young age, and many brackets were filled out through the years during March Madness! She was also a strong Arkansas Razorback fan, particularly in basketball and football, but in later years she began to enjoy baseball as well. Keeping up with the Hogs continued until her death.
Those left to mourn and cherish her memory are her two daughters, Kimberly Wyborny and husband Jeff, of Russellville, and Amy Bird and husband John, of Wooster; three grandchildren, Lauren Wyborny (Jake Hubert), Milah Wyborny and Aiden Bird; and two great-granddaughters, Astrid Loven and Clementine Hubert; brother-in-law, JT Love of Scotland; sister-in-law, Monna Treece Love of the Walnut Grove community near Clinton; many nieces and nephews and their families; dear friends; and past co-workers from school and the post office.
Heartfelt gratitude goes to the special ladies who helped care for her in the past and present, including: Starla Mackey, Ruby Testerman, Pam Malabanan, and Whitlie Stapleton. Sincere appreciation goes to the doctors, nurses and all health care professionals who provided her with care for so many years.
Celebration of life was held Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Harris Chapel at Harris Funeral Home in Morrilton with Sister Starla Mackey officiating. Burial was held at Pleasant Grove Cemetery near Scotland. Arrangement made by Harris Funeral Home of Morrilton. Online Guestbook: www.harrisfuneral homes.net.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pleasant Grove Cemetery Association (PO Box 5, Scotland, AR 72141) or to the Scotland Community Corporation (PO Box 41, Scotland, AR 72141).
