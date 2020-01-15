Luke 6:38, Give and it will be given to you.
When you have the privilege to hold a baby in your arms this passage certainly holds true. I am so blessed to have my newest great grandson close so that I can give of my time to hold him in my arms. He’s too little to know who I am or to understand how much he gives to me when I hold him but we both benefit from this simple act of love and kindness.
Some acts of kindness are just that simple, while others require not just your time, but plenty of dedication, patience and skill like when you volunteer in your community. No matter where, when or how you volunteer the gift of volunteering can only be repaid by words or actions of gratitude. You volunteer because you have kindness for others in your heart. You change the lives of others when you volunteer but volunteering also changes your life. It’s impossible to give and not to receive. When I hold that sweet little baby in my arms I wonder about where his journey will lead him. So many things to share with him, so much to learn. His first year will be so much fun to watch. As he grows I hope he learns the skill of giving.
“As you grow older, you will discover that you have two hands – one for helping yourself, the other for helping others,” Audrey Hepburn.
Over the years I have had a good variety of opportunities to volunteer and to give to others. There are times when a project seemed insurmountable and when this happens it’s always a good thing to remember that, “I am only one, but still I am one. I cannot do everything, but still I can do something,” Edward Everett.
Doing nothing is not an option. Doing something with others can make the insurmountable easier to conquer. I can move that mountain one shovel at a time or I can gather others and move the mountain one dump truck load at a time. I have certain gifts and talents to give and others bring their gifts and talents and together we can move that mountain more efficiently.
It’s the beginning of a new year and many groups and organizations in our county are planning fundraiser and events. Your kindness challenge for the week is to sign up to volunteer at one of these events this year. We all have gifts and talents that can be used and appreciated, take the time to share them and help your community.
“Act as if what you do makes a difference ... it does,” William James.
Our volunteers are currently selling drawing tickets for a 32 inch flat screen television as well as selling garden gnomes for Valentines day. Do you gnome someone special that would like to receive a cute little gnome for Valentines day? Check out our Facebook page for more information. All proceeds go directly to seniors in our community. Gnome that your kindness is truly appreciated.
If you have a heartwarming story, a thought or word of inspiration, or if you would like more info on how you can make a difference in your community by giving to seniors call, 501-253-4716, email grandmayogi7@yahoo.com, text or message me on Facebook through The Dirty Farmers Community Market.
