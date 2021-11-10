Are you currently raising small ruminants (goats and sheep) or maybe you are interested in getting started in the small ruminant business? The University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture County Extension offices in Cleburne, Independence, Searcy, Stone, and Van Buren counties have scheduled a Small Ruminant Conference to be held at the Stone County Fairgrounds in Mountain View 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday Nov. 30. You will not want to miss this conference. The conference will begin with registration at 9 a.m and will conclude by 3 p.m. The topics that are being planned include Forages for Small Ruminants, Flock Health, Marketing, Fencing for Goats and Sheep all to be covered before lunch, and after lunch, there will be an optional Famacha/Fecal Egg Count training that will last about one-and-a-half hours. The Famacha training will have a cost payable the day of the training. We have a great lineup of speakers including our own specialists, county agents and an area small ruminant producer. There is limited seating for this program. Please call the Cleburne County Extension office at 501-362-2524 to preregister so we can ensure you get a seat for the conference. The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture is an equal opportunity/equal access/affirmative action institution. If you require a reasonable accommodation to participate or need materials in another format, please contact your office as soon as possible. Dial 711 for Arkansas Relay.
Goat and Sheep Production Conference Set for Nov. 30
- By Danny Griffin County Extension Agent Van Buren County Extension office
-
-
- 0
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- The end of China’s rapid economic growth
- Wampus Cats Sports Hall of Fame announces Class of 2022
- Todd convicted of Medicaid fraud
- Police beat 11/6/21
- 11 to compete in Miss UCA
- Conway school board to finalize new zones
- Police beat 11/4/21
- Police beat 11/5/21
- County passes maternity leave policy
- Conway's bid for 7A Central crown falls short; Greenbrier wins 5A West
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.