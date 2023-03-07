Are you currently raising small ruminants (goats and sheep) or maybe you are interested in getting started in the small ruminant business? The University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture County Extension offices in Cleburne, Searcy, Stone and Van Buren counties have scheduled the North Central Arkansas Small Ruminant Conference to be held at the Van Buren County Fairgrounds in Clinton on March 15.
You will not want to miss this conference, organizers said. The conference will begin with registration at 9 a.m. and will conclude by 3:15 p.m. The topics that are being planned include Forages for Small Ruminants, Breeds for Our Area, Fencing for Goats and Sheep, Nutrition. In the afternoon, there will be a farm tour of Kirks Sheep Farm with demonstration of fecal sampling, parasite egg counts and internal parasite control.
“We have a great lineup of speakers including our own specialists and county agents,” event organizers said.
Call the Van Buren County Extension office at 501-745-7117 to pre-register to ensure it has enough food for lunch. Lunch will be provided by the Van Buren County Farm Bureau Insurance. The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture is an equal opportunity/equal access/affirmative action institution. If you require a reasonable accommodation to participate or need materials in another format, please contact the Van Buren County Extension office as soon as possible. Dial 711 for Arkansas Relay.
