God is the Supreme Creator and Ruler of the universe who is eternal, holy, righteous and loving. Man was created by Him and given commandments to govern his life. The Triune God includes the Father and the eternal Son who later was begotten in human form and includes His Spirit who is the Spirit of the Father and the Spirit of the Son. “Triune” is three in unity. There is perfect harmony and perfect holiness in the Godhead (1 John 5:7).
Through obedience to God’s principles of righteousness man becomes a citizen of His kingdom, a partaker of His holiness and an heir of His wealth. That wealth includes many, many blessings on earth and eternal life in Heaven after this earthly life. Man has been given the will to choose to obey God in holiness or to refuse Him and His blessings. The first couple God created sinned in disobedience and brought sin and its curse upon all the human race (Romans 5:12).
God gave the Law to reveal His opinion of sin and its penalty. Every form of worship in that dispensation pointed to Jesus Christ who would end the animal sacrifices and ceremonial worship by giving Himself once for all (Hebrews 7:27). He has lifted the heavy burden of the Law and the burden of sin and become our Altar, our Sacrifice and our High Priest. We have life in Him and the glorious former administration has lost its glory to the one of light and life which is so much more glorious (2 Corinthians 3:10).
God’s will is life for us now and forever. We just acknowledge our sinfulness and Christ’s offering of Himself on the cross for us, confess Him before men and receive the baptisms of water and the Spirit. Obedience in faith (Romans 10:9-13) gives power over sin and great joy while we wait for Christ’s return. It’s so good and so easy! Life is in God and His work done through Christ for all without partiality, but you must choose Him. Choose a blessed eternity! Decide today!
Serve this great God, the Sovereign of the universe, “Who will render to every man according to his deeds: To them who by patient continuance in well doing seek for glory and honour and immortality, eternal life:
“But unto them that are contentious, and do not obey the truth, but obey unrighteousness, indignation and wrath, tribulation and anguish, upon every soul of man that doeth evil, of the Jew first, and also of the Gentile;
“But glory, honour, and peace, to every man that worketh good, to the Jew first, and also to the Gentile: for there is no respect of persons with God” (Romans 2:6-11). His Spirit received at conversion (Romans 8:9) and the further whelming, the Spirit baptism (Acts 2:4), give us the power to do His will. Have a blessed eternity!
