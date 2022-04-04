A touch can mean so much, a hug, holding hands. Even a smile speaks love. Embracing brings one into a relationship, makes someone part of a whole, includes in a group or endeavor. An embrace feels so good but could not if it weren’t the result of a caring heart. The spirit, the heart of a person, matters most. Different personalities embrace in different ways. An embrace can be genuine, fickle, even out of line. It can be a deed done out of love for someone. Its validity is known and touches the recipient.
God reached all the way from Heaven to embrace sinners when He sent His Son to save us. Jesus could have called legions of angels (Matthew 26:53) to deliver Him from crucifixion but He willingly went to Calvary and died for you and me. When He hung on the cross with His arms stretched wide, He was embracing every person who ever lived and offering eternal life and salvation from eternal damnation.
Why does God accept Christ’s death for sins that we commit? I sin. He pays? He did no sin. That’s why. He was the perfect Sacrifice, the only offering for sin that God accepts. To accept salvation in Him, we return His embrace by faith in what He did to save us and by acting upon it.
God reaches fallen man by the sending of evangelists with the message of salvation. He sent spirit-filled witnesses of Jesus “unto the uttermost part of the earth” (Acts 1:8) to show His love because He wants to gather all men to Him. “And I, if I be lifted up from the earth, will draw all men unto me” (John 12:32).
There has to be preaching and the preacher must be sent by God. How else can we hear? How can we believe if we haven’t heard (Romans 10:17)? That prick of the conscience, the nudge of the Word, the tears dripping off the face are the caresses of God who loves us and wants us for His own. We must hear, believe, repent of sin, confess Christ by our words and water baptism. Then God puts His Spirit within these temples of clay to draw us close to Him.
All people, Jews, Gentiles, male, female, young and old, matter to God. Jesus’ disciples tried to stop people from bringing their children to Jesus to be touched by Him, as if they weren’t included yet. Jesus didn’t like it at all and rebuked His disciples. “And he took them up in his arms, put his hands upon them, and blessed them” (Mark 10:16). As He caressed the children, He said we must be like them in humility and submission to be able to enter the kingdom of God.
When life hurts, when others let us down, the Lord is there to make up the loss. “Before they call, I will answer; and while they are yet speaking, I will hear” (Isaiah 65:24). “When my father and my mother forsake me, then the Lord will take me up” (Psalm 27:10). “When arms fold without me, He rocks me in His bosom,” the song writer says. “He shall feed his flock like a shepherd: he shall gather the lambs with his arm, and carry them in his bosom, and shall gently lead those that are with young” (Isaiah 40:11).
“His left hand is under my head, and his right hand doth embrace me” (Song of Solomon 2:6). All the storms of life, floods of ungodliness, trials of the enemy or our failures “cannot quench love” (Song of Solomon 8:7). No one can take you out of God’s embrace (John 10:28, 29)!
