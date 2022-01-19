One of the common experiences in life is moments of regret. Some of those moments can be rather significant and some, well, not so much. When it happens to me, it usually is a moment when I second-guessed myself. It is a feeling I wrestle with each week when I sit down to write out these columns. Familiar feelings tend to emerge as I type each line and wonder how readers will receive the words I write. Shortly after submission, I spend an hour or so in a pattern of second-guessing the material. A man much wiser once told me, “Don’t overthink it!” I think about those words often, perhaps too much.
Still the tendency of second-guessing myself is always nearby. My fear of making the wrong choice tends to outweigh my confidence in my ability to make the right ones. The stakes are not always high. In a restaurant, for example, I will weigh my options as I study the menu. The waiter will approach for the second or third time. Eventually, he or she will ask the haunting question, “Are you ready to order.” Anxiety settles in and I submit my order and, as they say, the hay is in the barn. Shortly after my food arrives, I look to the table over and see a fellow patron’s plate arrive and orderer’s regret settles in. As I sit with the regret, I often will find myself saying, “I should’ve gone with my gut feeling”
The term ‘gut feeling’ is a familiar one in our culture. It is often associated with a feeling or emotion. The familiar phrases ‘It takes guts’ or ‘that kid’s got guts’ often refer to the courage it takes to act or behave in a certain way. Our ‘gut feelings’ are also used to describe our intuition. Many of our decisions are made based on our ‘gut feelings’ or the feeling we get in our stomach about a particular choice. It is a physical feeling for most. Like butterflies in the stomach, our gut feelings are often accurate. Some may call it their inner voice, a hunch, a sixth sense, or intuition.
Intuition is a game-changer when you are in a spot where you need to make a quick decision. Scientists, psychologists, authors, and poets remain puzzled by the phenomenon but it is a ‘power’ we all have been given. Paul McCartney called it ‘the most magical feeling!’ A feeling that led him to write “Yesterday”, one of the most popular Beatles songs ever recorded. McCartney once said that the idea for the song came to him in a dream. He was afraid of the song at first because it was so different from the rest of the Beatles catalog. Thankfully, he drowned out the fear and went with his gut.
Intuition relies on emotion. Which leads me to be skeptical of its merit. Emotions and feelings can be fickle things. However, intuition is a reflection of values and beliefs about how the world works that subconsciously guide us in the paths we choose to take. In a 2016 article appearing in “LiveScience” Carl Nierenberg said, “Intuition is “a brain process that gives people the ability to make decisions without the use of analytical reasoning.” Research suggests, that when we make decisions based on ‘intuition’ or ‘gut feelings’ it is a true reflection of our actual self.
Albert Einstein once said, “The intuitive mind is a sacred gift and the rational mind is a faithful servant. We have created a society that honors the servant and has forgotten the gift.” Rationality is awarded over instinct, according to one of the most brilliant minds of the 20th century. There is a place for both in the decision-making process I suppose. In our efforts to select the most accurate path for ourselves, sometimes the gut instinct is the right one to rely on. “Trust Your Gut”, as the old saying goes, more often than not it will lead you on the path that is right for you in the moment.
One of the common traits of highly intuitive people is that they are often very self-aware. They take time to stay in touch with the way they are feeling, they know who they are. They have learned to recharge and unplug from time to time. A practice that I have built into my daily routine. Give yourself a ‘gut check’ if you will, from time to time. Self-discovery gives you the confidence to make decisions without having that “what if” feeling.
Intuitive people are also able to focus on the big picture. Big picture thinking allows us to make decisions without the fear of taking risks. They are not hung-up on irrelevant details and tend to focus on possibilities rather than obstacles. In my professional career, I try to refer to challenges and problems as opportunities. Opportunistic thinking keeps me focused on the mission we are trying to accomplish and reinforces positive thinking in times of adversity.
Finally, intuitive thinkers are able to recognize patterns and apply those patterns in the decision-making process. Recognizing these patterns trigger routines that allow us to respond to things quickly based on previous ways of thinking. On second thought, maybe the gut feeling is reliable after all.
“Move forward with no second-guessing, no guilt trips, no hesitation. Your purpose is to recreate yourself anew in each moment” ~ Neale Donald Walsch
