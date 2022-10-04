The Adult Learning Center of Van Buren County (Literacy Council) held its first Learning Links Golf Classic at Indian Hills Golf Resort at Fairfield Bay on Sept. 17.
The event was a fundraiser for the nonprofit organization, which provides free instruction for adults who wish to improve their skills in reading, math or computers.
“Thanks to Indian Hills and all the many business sponsors and individual donors who helped make this fundraiser a success,” organizers said. “Thanks also goes to the 17 teams who played in the tournament to support adult literacy.”
Congratulations to these winners:
59-Wilkins/Wilkins/Griffin/Vermuellen.
61-Horseman/Smith/Hilgers/Reyburn.
61-Erickson/Roper/ Erickson/McDaniel.
62-Petit Jean Electric.
63-Price/Bater/Roebuck/Rutledge.
64-Dowdy/Ivanor/Reed/Hardy.
68-Carter/Carter/Landry/Landry.
68-Fletcher/Fletcher/Marshall/Burge.
68-Campbell/Nicholson/Kroupa/Kroupa.
Special events
No. 2 Long Drive Ladies- Dannai Hughes.
No. 8 Closest to Pin Men- Ben Baxter.
No. 12 Closest to Pin Women- Judy Matty.
No. 15 Men’s Long Drive- Kenny Fletcher.
No. 17 Men’s closest to Pin- Jerry Hilgers.
