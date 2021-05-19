A recent experience affirmed my suspicions that the country’s relationship with work seems to be in peril. Employers, particularly those hiring for low skilled positions, are having difficulty finding help despite a rising demand for employees. The country might be opening back up for business but the workforce is just not ready.
My recent experience with a certain chain restaurant left plenty to be desired. There were very few customers in this establishment and I could not understand the wait. Having worked in fast food before I know what it takes. My patience was running thin, probably the hunger. So I gently brought up my concerns with the manager, their response caught me off guard. Aside from the less than sincere apology they told me how hard it has been to find people to come back to work.
The issue of having this “slow return” to work seems to be a nationwide trend. Consumer trust is beginning to grow as public health guidance allows for a more “pre-pandemic” return to life. As we move into the summer months demands on the service industry are growing at an accelerated pace. Employers in these sectors are hiring, but no one is taking them up on their offer. It has led some employers in northern states to begin offering sign on bonuses even for low skilled trades. One chain was offering as much as $800 to incentivize employers to return to the workforce.
Everybody seems to have an opinion about why American’s are so hesitant to get back to work. Last week the president associated it with employers paying low wages. In a statement President Biden said, “Americans will return to work when we pay a living wage.” Employees in the food industry are not reimbursed at an equitable rate. If an employee feels undervalued, their work and the level of service they give is going to reflect it. Persons in these industries routinely complain about low wages and a lack of appreciation for what is very difficult work.
A somewhat conflicting argument is that employers in these sectors are competing with current unemployment benefits being paid by the federal government. Former employees are being compensated at a higher rate with unemployment benefits than they are able to make working in these jobs. In an effort to incentivize a return to work and help employers, the governor has ended the state’s participation in additional unemployment payments. Time will tell if that will have any immediate impact.
In a recent opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal Daniel Henninger argued that what we are witnessing is the result of declining work ethic. As the economy begins to recover Henninger said, “It’s comforting to believe that natural economic forces will drive people back to work. But the scale of effects from the yearlong pandemic shutdowns, combined with the government’s trillions in direct payments, has pushed the work ethic in the U.S. to a tipping point. Describing what we do now as “remote” and “virtual” means we know our attachments to the pre-pandemic world have become tenuous.”
The economy is headed for a period of stability as consumer confidence continues to rise. This summer should be a period of economic prosperity for those who already have. For those who are still struggling “normal” is the worry.
I learned an important lesson with my petty complaints about customer service. People are doing the best they can. We have all been through a lot the past year. As we adjust to a post- pandemic life we could all continue to be patient with one another.
