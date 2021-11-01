God’s works are the foundation of a life of faith. One experience in Him should be enough, but He keeps giving and giving. We aren’t worthy of His blessings; He doesn’t owe us anything, but He keeps blessing. He doesn’t ask us to do anything He would not do: “Give, and it shall be given unto you; good measure, pressed down, and shaken together, and running over shall men give into your bosom” (Luke 6:38).
As Deborah, a judge in Israel, sang after a war victory for her people, “They that are delivered from the noise of archers in the places of drawing water, there shall they rehearse the righteous acts of the Lord, even the righteous acts toward the inhabitants of his villages in Israel” (Judges 5:11), we meet and recount God’s blessings to stir our minds and renew our faith. Though I will never get over my first one-on-one encounter with God, I need daily assurance that our relationship holds. He gladly and faithfully gives renewal and consolation by His Spirit who abides with me and all those who accept Christ as Savior.
When God would be just in His anger toward us, He remembers that we are “but flesh” (Psalm 78:38) and withholds judgment against our doubts and forgetfulness and keeps blessing to renew our faith. Even the disciples who saw the multiplying of the boy’s small lunch to feed five thousand (Luke 9:17) sank in doubt and fear in other times of great need. John the Baptist introduced the Savior of the world to us, “Behold the Lamb of God” (John 1:36)! However, when facing his greatest trial, John sent servants to ask Jesus, “Art thou he that should come, or do we look for another” (Matthew 11:3)? Jesus sent the disciples back to John with affirmation that His kingdom is flourishing.
“Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who hath blessed us with all spiritual blessings in heavenly places in Christ” (Ephesians 1:3)! Jesus is all and in all who receive Him. He is the sinner’s righteous Advocate before the Judge. He is our Shepherd who gives us rest from sin and gives us peace throughout life. Whatever dark times we go through are lighted by His Presence. He gives us victory over temptation and nourishes us both physically and spiritually. The believer’s cup just runs over!
“Many, O Lord my God, are thy wonderful works which thou hast done, and thy thoughts which are to us-ward: they cannot be reckoned up in order unto thee: if I would declare and speak of them, they are more than can be numbered” (Psalm 40:5). God’s love is as vast as His omnipotence, His omnipresence and His omniscience. His blessings come of His love and both are immeasurable. Those who open their eyes and hearts to Him just live in awe of Almighty God!
“Oh how great is thy goodness, which thou hast laid up for them that fear thee; which thou hast wrought for them that trust in thee before the sons of men” (Psalm 31:19)! At Christ’s second coming those who believe, repent, are baptized and receive His Spirit will receive their full inheritance but even now believers “rejoice with joy unspeakable and full of glory” (1 Peter 1:8).
