LITTLE ROCK – Sounding a hopeful note, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced in his Saturday, March 28, briefing that he was “encouraged” that COVID-19 infections were not taking place in Arkansas as fast as other areas of the country.
“The is proof that social distancing works,” Hutchinson said.
The governor has been holding daily press conferences with updates on the state’s pandemic response.
At the time of the Saturday briefing Arkansas had 426 infections with 43 hospitalizations. By Monday morning, March 30, the Arkansas Department of Health was reporting 449 infections in the state with 18 in Van Buren County.
In the Friday briefing, the governor stated the Arkansas was projected to have 3,500 cases of COVID-19 infection by mid-April, with 750 hospitalizations.
“My goal is to beat those numbers,” Hutchinson said at the time. “That’s what we’re trying to do as a state.”
Saturday morning the City of Fairfield Bay announced a death in that city due to COVID-19. The name of the deceased was not released by the city. A Little Rock funeral home, however, listed “Terry Lee Henderson, 73, of Edgemont, Arkansas, passed away on March 25, 2020 from complications of the COVID-19 virus.”
In a social media posting, Henderson’s daughter said her father was a member of Greers Ferry Assembly of God church in neighboring Cleburne County. Several COVID-19 infections were traced to that church after an event there. The event took place before the strict social distancing guidelines had been announced.
At the Saturday press conference Hutchinson stated Arkansas was working to gain additional protective equipment for those treating virus-afflicted and having to go to a “foreign source” for the equipment. Due to Arkansas’ relatively low infection rate it was a lower priority than other states for government-supplied protective equipment, he said.
“We’re waiting in line,” Hutchinson said.
Hutchinson, joined by Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith, indicated he was not prepared to issue a shelter in place order for the state, and that when the decision did come, it would include factors other than the number of infections.
Smith said any shelter in place order would come from looking at “a range of factors.”
Smith also spoke about concerns of social distancing, citing grocery stores several times, where, he said, people would cluster in areas including check-out lines. He suggested guidelines including making a single all-in grocery story trip instead of several trips for small orders, choosing a time when the store would be less crowded, and being aware of who is doing the shopping, senior, for example, being a higher risk group for infection.
A Van Buren County group has formed for younger people to undertake grocery shopping for citizens [story in this issue].
