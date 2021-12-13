Gov. Asa Hutchinson spoke out in support of the ongoing special session happening in the Arkansas legislation Tuesday at his weekly briefing.
The special session has legislators talking about what Hutchinson calls “the largest tax [decrease] in Arkansas history,” totaling nearly $5 million in tax relief each year once the plan is fully implemented.
“This will increase our competitiveness as a state in attracting industry and talent to Arkansas,” Hutchinson said.
Hutchinson said that lower-income Arkansans will see the greatest decrease in percentage reduction in their taxes than any other tax group with more than 100,000 Arkansans having their state income tax totally eliminated.
“I want to applaud the general assembly for this morning’s work in keeping the focus on this historic plan,” Hutchinson said.
Hutchinson also discussed the continued rise in COVID-19 cases in the state with Arkansas having 1,700 more active cases this week compared to last week.
Despite this rise, Arkansas health officials have still not found the Omicron variant in the state despite it being in the surrounding states, but they say they are still actively screening for it.
The state reported 932 more cases on Tuesday. Twenty-four more Arkansans had died as a result of COVID-19 bringing the state’s toll to 8,776.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
